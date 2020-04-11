PEORIA — For the past 10 years or so, one of the best signs of spring was participating in the annual Father/Son Tournament at Linn Lanes in Canton.

I would get to spend a few hours bowling with my son, Andre, along with the father/son duo of Tim and Harley Bollinger.

The real competition, however, was between the dads and the sons. Tim and I dominated the early matches, of course. But in the past few years, the sons have made a little run to tie the series.

This season, I strongly believe that the dads would have had a year of redemption. I have been bowling pretty well in this Coronavirus-shortened season, and I’m pretty sure Tim was having another solid year.

Both of our sons were averaging better than 230 when the season abruptly came to an end last month. But that's just a detail. I still believe they dodged a bullet when Linn Lanes decided to cancel this year’s event, which is usually held in April.

I guess we’ll have to wait until next year to see who regains the advantage.

Masters Co-champions

The Bill Mastronardi/Aramark Masters traveling league fell a couple of weeks short of completing its schedule. So the league has decided to declare co-champions for the season.

Because of the COVID-19 shutdown, the league was not able to have its final position round matches at Landmark Lanes or the league roll-off at Potter’s Alley in Morton.

The Potter’s Alley team of Randy Waters, Don Sweet, Andy Stone and Jason Jones won the first half, while the Mt. Hawley Bowl team of Tony DeVita, Bob Baker, Kile Hardin and Ryan Driskill won the second half.

"It has been tough, not finishing the Masters and not 'Winning the league,' but still finishing first," Baker said. "It was definitely not the way I want to win."

The team hurt the most by the shutdown probably was Linn Lanes, which finished second in each half and could have made the league rolloff by winning the most overall team points. Mt. Hawley ended up winning a league-best 882 points, and Linn was second at 879.

"We were only three points back of overall with position week — our last week — at Landmark, where I’ve averaged over 250 in the Masters this year," said Linn anchorman Steve Taylor.

The league payout will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Landmark parking lot.

No extra eligibility

Late last week, the United States Bowling Congress sent out a release stating that its Collegiate Division will not extend eligibility for student-athletes who had their bowling postseason cut short because of the COVID-19 threat.

The decision follows the lead from the major collegiate athletic associations — the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA — which earlier had determined that they would grant an eligibility waiver only for student-athletes in spring sports.

On March 12, the USBC Collegiate Division postponed the Intercollegiate Singles and Team Sectionals, and then canceled the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships on March 18.

PBA set to resume

It appears the PBA plans to resume tournament operations at the end of next month. The organization had halted all tournament activity indefinitely on March 17 because of the Coronavirus concerns.

The PBA posted its PBA50 schedule on pba.com last week, with a starting date of May 31 for the PBA50 Lubbock Sports Cup.

The season is set to run through the end of August, with the sites and dates of a couple of events, the USBC Super Senior Classic and the USBC Senior Masters, still undecided.

State refunds in the works

For the past few weeks, Earlene Nelson, the Illinois state association manager, has been working on getting out the refunds to bowlers for the tournaments that have been canceled because of the Coronavirus threat.

That includes the women’s state tournament, which was cut short, some youth tournaments and the open state tournament (both north and south divisions), which was canceled.

