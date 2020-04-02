PEORIA — Robin Hoglund found a comfort zone with the Peoria Rivermen in the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger from Molndal, Sweden helped Peoria to a first-place finish in the SPHL with nine goals, 11 assists, a +8 rating and two game-winners in 33 games.

His season was cut short with a leg injury, and not long after, the SPHL season was cut short, forced into cancellation by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hoglund made a video for the Journal Star, wishing fans well and updating them on how he was passing the time during the virus shutdown.

"I finally found an airplane ticket home," Hoglund said. "Not an easy thing with everything going on right now.

"I hope everyone is doing as well as possible.

"I just want to thank you all for the absolutely wonderful season."

There will be more of these messages from the Rivermen players in the coming days.

