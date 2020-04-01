When it comes to the sport of tennis, one is definitely the loneliest number — especially when a player is trying to stay in shape during the statewide stay-in-place order for Illinois.

But many high school players in the area are still trying to maintain a regular workout routine during the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, even though they are usually flying solo.

“It’s hard just being away from the tennis court and not being able to play against other people,” said Metamora freshman Bryton Short. “I haven’t played against any of my teammates, because I really just want to be able to stay away from non-family members and try to ride the coronavirus out.”

Short used to hit tennis balls against the garage door. But that didn’t always quite work out.

“Hitting against the garage door doesn’t help a lot with technique and stuff,” he said. “And let’s just say that I’ve put multiple dents in the garage door.”

Now, with the help of a Christmas present, Short no longer has to use the family home as a backboard.

“I’ve been asking for a ball machine for about a year now, and I got it for Christmas last year,” he said. “I’ve wanted it ever since I started playing tennis and heard about them.

“I’ve got a good amount of time on my hands, and I don’t want to be cramped up in a basement playing video games for an extended amount of time.”

Short also works with weights and uses a treadmill with equipment he has at home.

“And I’ve been fortunate to add the ball machine, which launches balls at me so I can practice backhands, forehands, and really whatever I want,” he said.

One of his teammates, Metamora senior Ethan Greenfield, also has come up with a workout schedule at home while waiting to see if there is a tennis season this year.

“Before tennis season started, I worked out six times a week at a gym,” he said. “Now I have a gym at home, so I’m continually doing that six times a week.

“And four out of the six days, I’ll run two or three miles to keep my endurance up. Then almost every day, I’ll go out and hit against the garage door or the brick wall for about 25 minutes – just to keep my swing in good condition.”

However, Greenfield, a three-time state qualifier, isn’t worried about damaging the garage door.

“I use a red-dot ball, and those are really squishy,” he said. “When I hit the ball really hard, not only does it not hurt the garage door, it doesn’t pop off very hard so I can stay in my driveway and it doesn’t go on the road.

“Our driveway has a slight incline, so I’m just working with what I’ve got, and just trying to keep my swing to where it’s supposed to be.”

Greenfield does get together with some teammates a couple of times a week at the Metamora courts.

“We have to stay far away from each other, but it tennis it’s possible,” he said. “The tennis court is 78 feet long, and we’re on opposite sides.”

Gus Temple of Notre Dame mixes up his workout schedule whenever the weather cooperates.

“To stay in shape during the lockdown, I have been riding my bike at a minimum of five miles on days that there is nice weather,” he said. “To get around the days that there is bad weather, I do bodyweight-based exercises, such as push-ups or sit-ups.

“I’m really not sure that there will be a season to work out for. But I’m always hopeful.”

Putting in some time on the courts is a little more challenging for Temple.

“Playing tennis without a teammate is almost impossible, since a hitting partner is an essential part of playing tennis,” he said. “For me, I just take whatever tennis balls I have and either practice against a wall or practice hitting serves.”

The shutdown has been particularly tough for Peoria Christian senior Hayden Black, who just took up tennis about a year ago.

“Hayden worked hard in the offseason to improve his game, and is one of hardest workers,” said Nathan Durst, the PC coach. “He went from picking up a racket last year to taking one-and-a-half hour lessons each week, hitting with teammates, playing in clinics and working on his serve at the courts by himself.

“He has been a leader ever since, getting more people involved with this year’s team. Now, with the uncertainty of the season, it pains me to see his hard work taken away from him.”

Black is hoping that his senior season could still happen, so he is keeping himself in shape, just in case.

“I try and go out to the courts and hit serves by myself or hit against the wall,” said Black, who lives in Dunlap. “I also try to do a lot of weight training six days a week, just to make sure that I’m always in good shape.”

Black plans on attending the University of Missouri in the fall, so he knows this season will be his final shot at competitive sports.

“I gave up every other sport to focus on tennis this year, so I was definitely hoping for a big season,” he said. “The shutdown is definitely something that hit me hard personally. But I guess that’s life.

“But if the season started tomorrow, I think I would be right where I was when this whole thing started. I’d be ready to go.”

