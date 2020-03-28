Not facing batters in real-game situations isn’t easy on Emma Lane.

“It's been challenging,” the Princeville senior pitcher said. “I will continue to stay positive and keep working. I will be ready when I step on the mound when it comes to live hitters.”

The right-hander has relied on her teammates — catchers Julianne Kielion and Emmaline Perkins — to help her stay sharp during the Illinois mandated shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lane, who was an honorable mention Journal Star All-Area selection last season, is still pitching two to three times a week, continuing to improve the spin on her movement pitches as well as remaining consistent with pitching drills.

Hitting has also been a big focus for the Princeville leadoff. After all, Lane batted .533 with seven doubles, four triples, five home runs and 27 RBI during her junior campaign for the Princes, who won a Class 1A regional championship for a seventh successive season.

But more than anything Lane to wants to get back on the diamond to cap her career with her lifelong friends.

“Not being able to finish off my senior year the way I wanted it to be with my teammates (has been the hardest part),” she said. “I was looking forward to being on the field during this time with my team.”

Dunlap baseball player Jackson Chatterton is working his hardest to stay in shape, as well. The Bradley commit works at The Yard, where he used to work out before the statewide stay-in-place mandate.

"Now what I’ve been doing is just a lot of body weight exercises and lots of hitting in the garage, and I’ve been looking up drills I can do inside on YouTube," Chatterton said. "It’s been hard, and I’m missing baseball a lot right now.

"I’m just hoping to get my senior season back and hit the ground running when it does.”

Monique Hoosen can relate. The two-time reigning JS Softball Player of the Year was geared up for East Peoria’s season home opener against Olympia, then a spring trip to Tennessee.

Now, the East Peoria senior outfielder is playing the waiting game.

“I can’t express how much I am dying to get out on the field,” the Butler recruit said.

Over the past few weeks, Hoosen has gone with teammates to EastSide Centre, hitting in the batting cages and mimicking drills done in practice. Now with gyms closed, she has taken to running on the treadmill at her home, doing body weight exercises and taking a lot of swings.

Pekin senior baseball player Max Jones also has been making use of his home gym — and braving the weather when he's able to get outside.

“I work out in my basement every day doing shoulders, biceps, triceps, and legs," the Illinois Central College recruit said. "I’ve thrown with my friend Evan every couple of days and went out to the park for batting practice with my dad a few times.

"Took ground balls in the snow.”

For Hoosen, a critical aspect of her offseason work is adapting to the ever-changing pitcher’s speeds.

“I’ve really been focusing on hitting the ball where it’s pitched and adjusting to different speeds,” said Hoosen, who last season hit .411 with eight doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, while drawing 20 walks — five intentional. “In my case, speed is typically faster in travel ball so when school ball comes, I try to get myself to wait on pitches.

“I’m also working on trying to perfect my swing of what I’m going to be using in my future at college. … Last season my focus was ‘see ball, hit ball’. I’ve kept this same focus but tweaked it, so I become more successful for my final season of high school.”

For now, Hoosen really wants to have a shot of playing for her high school team one more time.

“Remembering how I got to watch each group of seniors since my freshman year got to play their senior year and leave it all out on the field,” she said of what’s been the most difficult aspect of the spring sports delay. “Knowing there’s a possibility of never being able to play on my home field ever again breaks my heart."

