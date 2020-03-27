With the statewide stay-in-place order for Illinois, what is a high school spring athlete supposed to do?

As prep athletes remain homebound because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Journal Star caught up some girls soccer athletes and asked their personal workout routines.

Morton senior Peyton Dearing, a first-team all-area girls soccer pick last season, is getting a little help from her future college program.

“Since I’m going to (Illinois State), my trainer from ISU sent me workouts that the ISU girls do and he sent them to all of the 2020 commits, so I’ve been doing that," Dearing said. "It’s, like, basically everything — weights, cardio. I don’t have the weights at home. I was doing that before everything got shut down. But the cardio and the abs and that kind of stuff I can do that at home."

Olympia sophomore soccer player Anna Singley also is getting a hand from her future program: She's a kicker for the Spartans football team.

“I am really fortunate to have some great coaches who have provided workout plans for us to do at home," Singley said. "I'm kicking for my high school football team next year, and my football coach, coach (Eric) Lyons, has provided workout plans both for people who have access to weights, and those who don't.

“I've been continuing football lifting, using some weights in my barn, and I feel like I'm getting stronger and faster because of it. I've also been getting around a thousand touches per day in on the ball, mostly doing ball mastery drills."

So, Singley is working out — focused on controlling what she can control.



“The shutdown has definitely impacted my workouts, and puts my season in question," she said, "but my focus remains on doing everything I can to get better. COVID-19 and the associated closures are completely out of my control, but I still have power over how I respond to it."

Dearing has struggled, as well, but also is making the most of it.

“It is difficult, especially if I go outside and practice with the soccer ball, I have no one to like talk to," Dearing said. "I try not to use the wall. Obviously, a team would be so much better."

Dearing was part of a very successful team this winter. She and the Morton girls basketball team took second in the Class 3A state finals, one of the final prep games to be played this season. The IHSA canceled the winter sports season a week later.

Like many, Dearing has heard multiple stories and rumors about what's to come this prep spring season.

“I’ve heard so many different things," she said. "I’ve heard we aren’t going back to school. I’ve heard we are going back to school. I’ve heard that for soccer, they’re going to try to do the Mid-Illini games and then postseason, possibly, and then go a little bit into summer. I hope they do that. It would be great to have a soccer season."

Singley said Olympia soccer coach Alex Castillo "has continued to hold the team together by posting team challenges and encouraging us to continue working during this break." Singley, who scored 23 goals as a freshman, is hoping the season returns if only so she can see the offseason hard work pay off.

“The worst part of the possible cancellation for me is the chance of not being able to help give my senior teammates a great last season," Singley said. “I believe that the uncertainties caused by COVID will pull us closer together as a team — the next few weeks or months may suck, but I know we will get through them together."

Dearing also wants to play her final season, but personally is surprised the season has not been canceled.

“It is frustrating, especially in my last year, not being able to play with the girls that I’ve been playing with for a couple of years," she said, "but if they’re canceling college stuff, I don’t know why they wouldn’t cancel high school stuff. I just don’t want them to.”

“I think that the social distancing makes sense, and I would rather not have a season than risk further spreading a potentially fatal virus. Some things are bigger than soccer.”