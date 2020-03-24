UIC is set to hire Texas assistant Luke Yaklich as its next men’s basketball coach, Stadium reported Monday.

Yaklich, an Illinois State graduate and former assistant at his alma mater, would replace Steve McClain, who was fired March 13 after five seasons following this season’s loss in the Horizon League Tournament championship game.

Yaklich spent one season on Shaka Smart’s staff at Texas after two seasons in Michigan as an assistant to John Beilein. Yaklich was credited for revamping Michigan’s defense, and the Wolverines went 63-15 with an appearance in the 2018 NCAA Tournament championship game during his tenure.

Yaklich was an assistant at Illinois State from 2013-17. Before that he was a high school coach for 14 years, teaching U.S. history and coaching at Joliet Township High School for six seasons.

A native of LaSalle, Ill., Yaklich graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township in 1994.

McClain went 76-93 with the Flames with a 42-48 mark in conference play. UIC dealt with a host of injuries this season and finished 18-17 overall with a 10-8 Horizon League record.

The Flames haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2004.