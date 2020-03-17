Editor's note: A total of 16 boys basketball teams from the Journal Star area have won Illinois state championships. Over the next couple of weeks, we will be reprinting game stories and photos from those magical championship seasons. First up is the 2012 Class 3A champion Peoria High Lions. The story below was originally published in March 18, 2012 editions.

As soon as the final buzzer sounded at Carver Arena on Saturday declaring Peoria High School Class 3A boys basketball state champions, Lions head coach Dan Ruffin took off on a dead sprint up into the stands.

Ruffin’s target, following his team’s 72-64 win over North Chicago, was seated in Section 24. Bruce Boyle, Ruffin’s high school coach during the mid-1970s, was faced away from the stairs and didn’t see Ruffin coming.

When the current Lions’ coach arrived and put his hand on the 75-year-old Boyle’s shoulder, the old coach appeared surprised. But that look quickly turned joyful as the pair embraced and exchanged some private words.

“That was great,” Boyle said, walking away with tears in his eyes.

Said Ruffin: “I was proud and happy he came to see us play and I wanted to catch up to him right away. He’s always been a great person to me, always supportive.”

The moment perfectly symbolized the strong link to the past of this proud program. Central’s crown was its fifth, tying the Lions with Manual and Chicago Simeon for the most in state history. But it also marked the Lions’ 10th title-game appearance, moving them one past their south side city rivals for first place in the state.

“The whole aura of our program is our tradition,” Ruffin said. “And the tradition of doing it the right way. It’s great to have success, but we still need to make sure we look and act like good citizens.”

The basketball tradition at Peoria High began before the four-class system, before the two-class system, before Carver Arena and before Assembly Hall. Even before Huff Gym.

It was launched in 1908 when radio had not yet been invented, there were 45 states in the union and the average life expectancy of Americans was 47 years.

Les Straesser coached the Lions to the very first state basketball championship with a 48-29 trouncing of Rock Island at the Oak Park YMCA.

It continued under Salen Herke, who took seven teams to state in Champaign-Urbana from 1919-1935, collecting a second, a third and two fourth-place finishes.

John Noppenberger’s Lions reached the prep hoops promised land in 1945 before Dawdy Hawkins recorded a four-time run from 1953-59, finishing second in ’53. Harry Whitaker and Dick Whitaker each had a state team from Peoria High in 1963 and 1968, respectively, with Harry’s team coming in fourth.

Then came Boyle, who brought home a third-place Class AA trophy in 1974 and the school’s second championship, in 1977, 69 years after the first. His teams returned to Champaign the following two years but didn’t place.

In Chuck Buescher’s 25 years at the Lions’ helm, the team reached four Class AA state-title games, finishing second in 1983 and 1989 and winning it all in 2003 and 2004.

“The tradition I felt an obligation to carry on,” Buescher said via phone Saturday from Arizona, where he now spends his retirement winters. “It is important for a school. I’m really happy for Dan. He loves basketball, he loves kids and I know he works hard.

“And it’s not just Central. From 1989 to 2004 - that’s 16 years - Peoria schools were in the state championship game nine times (Manual five, Central three and Richwoods one). Nine out of 16 (in the two-class system)! You just can’t beat that. I always give my Chicago-area friends a hard time about that.”

Peoria High alums at Carver Arena proudly watched that city and school tradition carry on Saturday. Ivan Stone of the ’83 runner-up team said he thought his Lions could beat the current version.

“We were a little more fundamentally sound,” Stone said. “But they’ve got some athletes on this team so it would have been a challenge.”

There was Curley “Boo” Johnson, the ’82 Central grad who went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

“It’s a pride, a tradition that comes from when you’re in grade school,” he said. “I remember when I was in third or fourth grade, watching Dan Ruffin play for Central and they went down and got third place. In ’77, they had Tony Gower, Eddie Ruffin, Ernie Banks, Marc Utley and Percy Neal, who had the first dunk in the state tournament after they brought the dunk back.”

Alums and other PHS fans who couldn’t be at Carver on Saturday were keeping up with the game from afar. Buescher was getting regular text updates from a friend.

His 2003 and 2004 star, Shaun Livingston, was on a road trip with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif., and couldn’t make it back.

But he was well aware of his school’s achievement and responded quickly to a text.

It read: “Proud of the Central team! Proud to be a Central Lion! Proud to be from Peoria! State champs!!!”

That pretty much sums up the mood from North Street.

“Central needed this as a school,” Stone said. “And Peoria needed it, too. This brings back memories, let me tell you.”

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210, at dreynolds@pjstar.com or on Twitter at @davereynolds2.