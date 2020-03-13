Bradley's Taylor Ledwein was named the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week on Friday, according to an announcement by the league.

This is the second MVC weekly award this season for the senior, who earned her third top-10 finish of the season at the River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C.

She lowered her season stroke average to 72.82, which would be a MVC season record. Six of her 11 rounds this season have been par or better.

Ledwein has earned seven weekly MVC honors to join Danielle Lemek as the only golfers in program history with that many. Ledwein is the 13th player in MVC history to earn the award seven times.