The 2020 Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association high school girls and fresh-soph state wrestling tournaments have been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued by the IWCOA.

According to the release, the Sangamon County Health Department and the Bank of Springfield Center — where the state tournaments were scheduled to be held Saturday and Sunday — have closed the BOS Center for the next 30 days.

"We are heartbroken for the athletes, coaches, and families who were preparing to have two great days in our state capitol," the release stated. "Please know that the IWCOA exhausted all options, but there simply isn't a county health department or facility in the state of Illinois willing to host an event of this size given the current public health situation. We sincerely apologize to all for this inconvenience. The health and safety of our athletes will always be our highest priority."

The Richwoods girls qualified a state-best 10 for the state finals from the Heyworth Sectional, including sectional champions Arie Johnson (at 160 pounds) and Mariah Robinson (195).

Other Knights to advance to state were Tanner Barnes (second at 170), Katelin Boone (second at 106), Maggie Urich (second at 160), Tania Folivia (third at 152), Maria Lopez (third at 145), Kyle Bair (fourth at 113 pounds), Lauren Hudson (fourth at 145), and Jacuelyn Davis (fourth at 170).

East Peoria and Kewanee each advanced three wrestlers. The Raiders moved on Kyra Desilets (120), Kortney Atchely (126) and Amelia Rivera (285). The Boilermakers will be represented by Tristan Nolan (132), Jessica Martinez (152) and Kaylah Jackson (170).

Other Journal Star area girls state qualifiers were Cera Jones of Metamora, Magnolia Palmgren and Kylee Slusher of Limestone ( both at 132), Audrey Driskell of Pekin (152), as well as Carli Wright (160) and Gracie Reynolds (182) of Princeton (182).

ILLINOIS VS. INDIANA CLASSIC

The IWCOA also noted this weekend’s Illinois vs. Indiana Classic Dual Meet, featuring top seniors in both states, scheduled for Sunday at Niles Notre Dame High School, has also been postponed.

State champions Tristan Daugherty of Notre Dame and Brody Norman of Washington were scheduled to compete for Illinios, as was third-place 2A finisher Cole Watkins of Washington.

FRESH-SOPH STATE

Washington had an area-high seven wrestlers scheduled to compete in the fresh-soph state tournament. Panthers qualifying were Ashton Rice (106), Joshua Biagini (113), Alec Mihelic (132), Blake Hinrichsen (145), Edward Phillips (160), Tyler Casey (170) and Justin Hoffer (182).

Other area qualifiers were Brennen Lawson (101) and Joseph Norton (126) from Canton, Tyler Haynes (195) and Karson Lamb (220) of Pekin, Hunter Fox (152) and Mason Reed (195) of Knoxville, Jamison Almasy (120) and Ryle Holcombe (220) of Morton, Avery Speck of Illini Bluffs (101), Logan Gibson of Metamora (113), Matthew Harris of Princeton (126), Bryan Lane of Havana (138), Logan Stedman of Tremont (152), Rese Shymansky of Farmington (160), Zach Eaton of East Peoria (170), Luke Schaefer of Limestone (285) and Tim Petty of Peoria High (285).