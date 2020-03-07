NORMAL — This close.

Chicago Simeon rallied for a 45-44 victory over previously unbeaten Morton in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena. The loss ended top-ranked Morton’s 47-game win streak but capped a six-year run of four girls basketball state titles and 201 wins.

“I’m so proud of this group of kids,” Morton coach Bob Becker said. “The whole team, but in particular the senior class. They brought it for me, several of them for four years. They invested so much.

“It hurts right now, but I just told them, I love them no matter what.”

Third-ranked Simeon (34-3) set the final score when Diamond Stokes scored on a lay-in off a dish from Jayla White with 5 seconds left.

Morton called a timeout, where coach Becker drew up a play called "Duke" with three seconds on the clock.

“With three and half seconds, you have time to put it on the floor three times,” Becker said. “Courtney (Jones) has been a hero, a shot maker before for us.”

Jones ended up with the ball in her hands, racing pass half court. Her 17-foot floater fell short as time expired.

“I was just hoping it would go in,” the 5-foot-8 senior guard said.

Morton (37-1) showed no sign of title game nerves, jumping out to a 16-0 lead in front of a loud Potter contingent.

In that first 6:06, the Potters got a trio of triples from Lindsey Dullard and Peyton Dearing. Katie Krupa chipped in seven, scoring all three of her buckets in the paint and finished a three-point play.

“Couldn’t ask for a better start,” Becker said.

Simeon, meanwhile, missed its first 14 shots. A rebound putback from Stokes put the Wolverines on the board with 1:42 remaining in the opening quarter. After one of quarter of play, Morton’s defense had held Simeon to 2-for-18 shooting along with outrebounding the Wolverines, 14-8.

In the game, Simeon managed to hit just 17 of 65 shots (26.2 percent) and took 29 3-pointers, making seven (24.1 percent). Morton was 16-for-35 (45.7 percent) from the field.

Dullard helped push Morton’s advantage to 24-12 at halftime when she hesitated, then buried a 30-footer just before the second-quarter buzzer sounded.

The 6-foot-1 all-state guard posted a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, hitting 4 of 8 shots.

“Lindsey had a super Final Four,” Becker said. “She played like the all-stater is she.

“That was a big momentum shot.”

Aneesha Morrow, however, struggled from the field. The Simeon’s all-stater was held scoreless in the first half. Olivia Remmert was a big reason for keeping the 6-foot-1 junior forward away from the basket.

The 5-foot-6 Remmert tailed Morrow, who scored eight points in the game, 18 below her season average, and played all but one minute of the first 16 minutes.

“She’s just a tough nut,” Becker said. “Kid gave it all she’s got.”

But Simeon regrouped in the second half, specifically the fourth quarter. Trailing 37-29 just 25 seconds into the final quarter, Simeon began its push to win its first state championship in program history.

Nakiyah Callon was the biggest reason for the Wolverines’ surge. The 5-foot-5 junior hit three fourth quarter 3-pointers — all from the right wing — to pull Simeon within two at 5:33, take its first lead of the game at 5:08 and get Simeon back within one at 2:28.

“I was really frustrated in the first half when my shot was not falling,” Callon told ilprepinsider.com. “In the second half, coach (Johnny Davenport) said, ‘They’re going to fall, just keep shooting’ and that’s what they did.”

The final 90 seconds saw Morrow put Simeon, which held a lead for just 59 seconds, ahead with a layup. Krupa (19 points, seven rebounds) gave the Potters its last lead — 44-43 — with a rebound putback and only 50 seconds on the clock.

Morton then missed two free throws with 13.4 seconds remaining to setup Stokes’ heroics.

Dearing chipped in 13 points for Morton, which were forced into 21 turnovers — 14 via steal, but won the rebounding battle, 39-32.

“They’re just so good at anticipating the pass,” Jones said. “They were ready, knowing where the next pass was. I think they did a great job on that.”

In the third-place game, second-ranked Lombard Montini held off Springfield Lanphier for a 55-43 victory. The Broncos (33-5) got 15 points from Sophie Sullivan, who helped force Lanphier into 24 turnovers. Matrice Brooks (15 points, nine rebounds, five steals) and Serenity Price (13 points, six rebounds) paced the unranked Lions (26-10).

