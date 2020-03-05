PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen signed two more college players on Thursday as the SPHL's second-place team continued to reshape its roster for the final stretch.

The Rivermen brought in wingers Connor Hutchins and Liam Stirtzinger.

Both will be available to join the lineup when Peoria opens a three-games, three-nights homestand at Carver Arena on Friday against Birmingham and Roanoke.

Hutchins is a 6-foot, 195-pounder from SUNY-Brockport, where he was captain the last two years.

He played 102 career games for Brockport, and notched 34 goals with 63 assists.

He had five goals and 17 assists in 26 games this season.

Stirtzinger brings size, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Aurora University, where former Rivermen center Justin Greenberg now is assistant coach.

He played junior hockey at Alaska Fairbanks, where he was part of an NAHL title team in 2016. He piled up 422 penalty minutes and had 11 fights in three seasons in the NAHL.

His four-year college career at Aurora University included eight goals with seven assists in 26 games this season, and 22 goals with 28 assists in 91 career games.

