PEORIA — Jordan Ernst patrols the offensive zone looking for scoring chances for the Peoria Rivermen.

But the high-scoring winger recently joined a different patrol, outside the world of professional hockey.

"I spent a shift riding along with a Peoria Police officer," Ernst said. "It was just something I was interested in experiencing, and I came away with a real respect and appreciation for what they do."

Ernst's father is a Marine, his brother is in the Army, and he's had other family members in various forms of service.

He has no plans to be a police officer. But he wanted to peek into that world, so he spent an eight-hour night shift with officer Nick Cox in February.

"I think it was a little eye-opening for him," said Cox, 31, a Mackinaw native who is a Peoria Police Department training officer. "It was the first (ride-along) I've done in a few years."

Cox helps organize the annual Guns and Hoses hockey game between police and firefighters, and he knows Rivermen front office exec Andrew Cohen from their college days.

"I love hockey, and I'm a fan of the Rivermen," he said.

So a Rivermen player in his squad car was a welcome partner for the night.

"They put me in a (bullet-proof) vest, and I was wearing my old (Canadian Hockey League) jacket," Ernst said. "We had some good action, a lot of little stuff. A little girl got her hair pulled at school and they called the cops.

"Later on, we were sitting at Jimmy John's, and he looks at me and says, 'Hey, we gotta go. Armed robbery.'

"We responded to that. Later on there was a report that someone had a gun at a gas station. Officer Cox goes in there and says 'Who's got a gun?'

"They just go into dark places, so tense, these guys are brave.

"I wanted to support our police, and ride along to see what they do and how they do it.

"There's a lot of danger for those guys. So much more to police work than people think. You think you know, but until you see it like that, you just don't."

REINFORCEMENTS

The Rivermen signed two more college players on Thursday as the SPHL's second-place team continued to reshape its roster for the final stretch.

The Rivermen brought in wingers Connor Hutchins and Liam Stirtzinger.

Both will be available to join the lineup when Peoria opens a three-games, three-nights homestand at Carver Arena on Friday against Birmingham and Roanoke.

Hutchins is a 6-foot, 195-pounder from SUNY-Brockport, where he was captain the last two years.

He played 102 career games for Brockport, and notched 34 goals with 63 assists.

He had five goals and 17 assists in 26 games this season.

Stirtzinger brings size, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Aurora University, where former Rivermen center Justin Greenberg now is assistant coach.

He played junior hockey at Alaska Fairbanks, where he was part of an NAHL title team in 2016. He piled up 422 penalty minutes and had 11 fights in three seasons in the NAHL.

His four-year college career at Aurora University included eight goals with seven assists in 26 games this season, and 22 goals with 28 assists in 91 career games.

RIVER READINGS: Rivermen veteran winger Cody Dion has been activated from 30-day IR and will join the lineup this weekend. ... The playoff-bound Rivermen have mathematically locked out Roanoke, Macon and Birmingham. Peoria's magic number to close out Quad City is two points. ... Birmingham signed 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger Jake Drinkard on Thursday from NCAA Div.-III St. Lawrence. ... Macon veteran winger Danny Cesarz announced his retirement. ... Pensacola signed Elmira College star Connor Powell, who was UCHC Player of the Year in 2018-19, finished third in NCAA Div.-III scoring and 10th in the country in power play goals. ... J.F. Boutin will be inducted into the Rivermen Hall of Fame on Saturday at Carver Arena.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.