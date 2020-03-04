Just less than a month ago, it would have seemed ludicrous to make any connection between UCLA and the NCAA tournament other than to caution that the Bruins would be a bad loss for a team on the bubble.

They were 12-11, had an utterly forgettable November and December and seemed on their way to a middle-of-the-pack finish in the Pac-12. Consecutive seasons without a postseason bid appeared ordained.

Since then, UCLA has compiled a seven-game winning streak bookended by victories over Arizona to unexpectedly find itself a half-game clear of Oregon atop the Pac-12. A win at Southern California on Saturday would assure the Bruins of no worse than the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

The surge late in Coach Mick Cronin's first season in Westwood also has UCLA approaching tournament territory as an at-large possibility. So many of the issues that trip up teams at the edge of the field aren't a problem for the Bruins.

UCLA is 6-6 in Quadrant 1 games according to the NCAA's team sheets, with a sweep of Colorado to go with the two victories over Arizona. The Bruins are 5-4 in true road games (though an 0-3 mark in neutral-site games isn't an asset), so they haven't simply compiled wins on their own floor. The nonconference strength of schedule (209th) isn't good, but it's not so bad it should be a hindrance.

There are two losses that are questionable by differing degrees. UCLA dropped a 10-point decision at home to Hofstra (No. 123 NET ranking), which has gone on to win the Colonial Athletic Association regular season and is 23-8 overall. Far dicier is a 77-74 setback against Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 28. The Titans (10-19) don't have another top-200 victory and are 268th in the NET.

UCLA also ranks poorly not just in the NET (76th), but the three predictive metrics listed on the team sheets. As well as the Bruins are playing, they're not a sure thing for tournament inclusion.

But UCLA has made things interesting. With a victory to close out the regular season plus one or two triumphs in the Pac-12 tournament, the Bruins will surely be part of the conversation for the final spots in the field leading into Selection Sunday. Who saw that coming at the start of February?

FIELD NOTES

Last four included: Mississippi State, N.C. State, Wichita State, Utah State

First four on the outside: UCLA, Cincinnati, Richmond, Rhode Island

Next four on the outside: Purdue, Texas, Arkansas, Notre Dame

Moving in: Akron, Montana, North Dakota State, Robert Morris, Stanford, Wichita State

Moving out: Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Northern Colorado, Rhode Island, Saint Francis (Pa.), South Dakota State

Conference call: Big Ten (10), Big East (7), Pac-12 (6), ACC (5), Big 12 (5), SEC (5), West Coast (3), American Athletic (2), Mountain West (2)

BRACKET PROJECTION

Midwest Region

Omaha, Nebraska

(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) winner of NORTHEAST/Robert Morris vs. METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

(8) Virginia vs. (9) Xavier

Omaha, Nebraska

(5) Iowa vs. (12) Utah State-Wichita State winner

(4) SEC/Kentucky vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Cleveland

(3) Michigan State vs. (14) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

(6) Colorado vs. (11) SOUTHERN/East Tennessee State

Tampa, Florida

(7) Marquette vs. (10) Rutgers

(2) Florida State vs. (15) BIG SKY/Montana

The gap between Kansas and Baylor grew a bit more after the Bears lost to TCU on Saturday. . . . Hard to believe Virginia was on such shaky ground five weeks ago. Winning nine out of 10, including Saturday's defeat of Duke, will solve such problems. . . .

Michigan State moves up another line as a result of its victory at Maryland. That puts the Spartans in position to stay relatively close to home in the Cleveland subregional. . . . It's been said before and it's worth mentioning again: Rutgers shouldn't feel completely comfortable despite its plethora of home victories. A 1-10 record outside the RAC is the wrong kind of differentiating factor if the Scarlet Knights find themselves at the edge of the field.

East Region

Sacramento, California

(1) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (16) SUN BELT/Little Rock

(8) Arizona vs. (9) Oklahoma

Tampa, Florida

(5) Penn State vs. (12) Mississippi State-N.C. State winner

(4) Creighton vs. (13) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Duke vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) West Virginia vs. (11) Stanford

Cleveland

(7) Illinois vs. (10) Providence

(2) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (15) HORIZON/Wright State

Oklahoma posted exactly the sort of week it needed as it closed out February with victories over Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Sooners are probably a victory away from feeling completely safe. . . . Liberty closed out the regular season with a loss at Lipscomb, but the Flames still earned the top seed in the Atlantic Sun tournament. They won't have to leave Lynchburg to repeat as conference champs. . . .

There just isn't a lot of quantity at the top of Duke's profile, and there probably won't be on Selection Sunday unless it beats two of Florida State, Louisville and Virginia to claim the ACC tournament. . . . Dayton noses up to the top No. 2 seed after losses by Duke, Florida State and Maryland on Saturday.

South Region

St. Louis

(1) Baylor vs. (16) winner of MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/N.C. Central vs. SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) Saint Mary's vs. (9) Florida

Sacramento, California

(5) Butler vs. (12) SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin

(4) Ohio State vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

St. Louis

(3) ACC/Louisville vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

(6) Auburn vs. (11) Indiana

Albany, New York

(7) Michigan vs. (10) Southern California

(2) BIG EAST/Seton Hall vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

Saturday's 10-point loss at Gonzaga doesn't do anything to seriously hurt Saint Mary's. With three high-end victories (BYU, vs. Wisconsin and vs. Arizona State), a 7-5 record in Quadrant 1 and 2 games and no strength-of-schedule issues, the Gaels are safely in the field. . . . Butler has an 8-6 record in Quadrant 1 games. The only teams with more Quad 1 wins are Kansas (11), Baylor (10) and Seton Hall (10). . . .

New Mexico State has won 33 consecutive games against Western Athletic Conference foes (including last year's league tournament) entering Thursday's regular season finale against Cal Baptist. The Aggies have won 18 in a row overall since Dec. 14. . . . Seton Hall moves up to the No. 2 line after winning at Marquette, and the Pirates will be in the conversation for a No. 1 seed if they win out. Easier said than done against Villanova (home), Creighton (road) and then three teams in the Big East tournament.

West Region

Spokane, Washington

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Radford

(8) Texas Tech vs. (9) LSU

Spokane, Washington

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) IVY/Yale

(4) PAC-12/Oregon vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Akron

Albany, New York

(3) Villanova vs. (14) COLONIAL/Hofstra

(6) BYU vs. (11) MISSOURI VALLEY/Northern Iowa

Greensboro, North Carolina

(7) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (10) Arizona State

(2) BIG TEN/Maryland vs. (15) SUMMIT/North Dakota State

LSU is the ultimate generic No. 8 or No. 9 seed: A power-conference team approaching double-digit losses with no true road victories over a projected NCAA tournament team and only one inexplicable misstep the whole season. . . . Wisconsin has won six in a row to further improve its projected seeding, and there's no reason to think its streak won't reach seven on Wednesday against Northwestern. . . .

The No. 1 seed in the CAA tournament has advanced to the title game 24 times in the last 27 years (2000, 2008 and 2011 were the exceptions). That's good news for regular season champ Hofstra - up to a point. The Pride has fallen in the league final twice in the last four seasons (2016 and 2019). . . . North Dakota State has a lower NET ranking than South Dakota State, with which it shared the Summit League regular season title. But as the top seed in the conference tournament, the Bison get the nod for projection purposes.