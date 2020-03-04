Ready for some live, prep basketball play-by-play?

As the postseason rolls on, the Journal Star continues its collaboration with Clutch Sports Media.

Each week, we will feature embeds of their broadcast of their high school boys and girls basketball games — live and on location.

Bradley communications students Joey Wright and Larry Larson began Clutch Sports Media before the start of the fall season and debuted weekly prep football broadcasts on Aug. 30. They continued that into the hoops season. You can catch archives of their broadcasts by clicking here.

On Wednesday, they head to Metamora for a 7 p.m. semifinal between the host Redbirds and Peoria High. That winners advances to face top-ranked Notre Dame in the 7 p.m. Friday championship game.

You can listen below.

