After placing fourth in North Carolina's high school wrestling championship meet as a sophomore, Heaven Fitch set her sights on winning the 106-pound division as a junior. In doing so last week, triumphing in an eight-wrestler bracket that included seven boys, Fitch made state history as North Carolina's first girl to win an individual state wrestling championship.

In the days since, during which seemingly every media outlet from the local Fox affiliate to the BBC has called, the significance of Fitch's achievement has grown, according to advocates who have promoted girls' and women's wrestling for years.

"This has had a ripple effect," said Sally Roberts, founder and CEO of Wrestle Like a Girl, a nonprofit that promotes wrestling as a means of educating and empowering girls and women. "It is very significant in wrestling history because it's a great example of, 'Yes, women can do it if they're taught, educated and trained.' Wrestling is a sport for everybody."

Said Michael Moyer, executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association: "It has created terrific conversation within the wrestling community, and it has promoted interest in growing girls' and women's wrestling among people outside the wrestling community, which is just as important."

Fitch, a junior at Uwharrie Charter Academy in Asheboro, North Carolina, had a 54-4 record for the Eagles this season and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for North Carolina's 1A division. Still, she was overwhelmed by her victory last Saturday, telling Raleigh's WRAL-TV: "It's, like, insane what I've done. It's not fully sunken in yet."

Said Roberts: "It was really a monumental achievement because there were two factors in play: It was not only the technical component she needed to win; it was also the mental aspect of being able to go in there and compete as a female [against a field of males]. That added gravitas to what she had to carry on her shoulders."

Fitch is the only girl on the Uwharrie Eagles' 27-wrestler squad, Coach Chris Waddell said. But that will change next year, he said, when a rising middle-schooler who was inspired by Fitch is expected to join the team. Uwharrie's middle school wrestling team includes six girls on its 30-wrestler roster.

"Heaven has inspired a lot of kids," Waddell said. "We've had a lot of the [middle school] girls out there watching her compete."

Fitch's path to wrestling mirrors that of another female high school wrestling pioneer: Mya Kretzer, who led a years-long campaign to convince Kansas state officials to add girls' wrestling as an officially sanctioned sport.

Like Kretzer, Fitch is the daughter of a former wrestler and was inspired to try the sport by older brothers who wrestled.

"She is a great competitor," Waddell said. "Works hard and is a very accomplished student. She wants to study pre-med in college. She's also an accomplished artist. She plays the ukulele and can sing, too."

Roberts, a former elite wrestler and U.S. Army veteran who founded Wrestle Like a Girl in 2016, said girls' wrestling is an official high school sport in 21 states. Another 15 states host an unofficial girls' championship. And Wrestle Like a Girl is working to increase those numbers, focusing first on growing the ranks of girls who participate in the sport.

The effort is expected to get a boost from the NCAA's recent decision to add wrestling to its list of "emerging sports" for women in the Division II and III ranks. The distinction marks a significant step in expanding the sport at the college level, with the NCAA pledging to sanction a national championship when 40 schools offer women's wrestling. The expectation is that wrestling scholarships would follow, providing even more incentive for middle school and high school girls to give wrestling a try.

Moyer said 78 colleges and universities currently offer women's wrestling, nearly all in Division II or III. Wrestling advocates hope to convince the NCAA to add wrestling as an "emerging sport" in Division I this spring.

In Moyer's view, Fitch's history-making state championship advanced that cause.

"This kind of visibility and [public relations]," he said, "is priceless."