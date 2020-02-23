Experience continues to pay off for Lewistown.

The top-ranked Class 1A girls basketball team heads into their third successive Elite Eight, facing Glen Carbon Father McGivney (27-7) at 6 p.m. Monday in the Jacksonville Supersectional at Illinois College. Lewistown (31-1) finished third last season and is hungry for a state title game appearance.

“This team is used to winning,” Lewistown coach Greg Bennett said. “Their goal all season has been to get back to state and to do better than we did last year. And the only way we can do better than we did last year is to get to that final game on that last day.”

During this four-year span, the Indians have won 110 games, while setting a program record for winning four regionals in a row and making the supersectional three consecutive years. But that road hasn’t come easy.

Take, for example, Thursday’s 56-49 sectional title win over Illini Bluffs. Lewistown trailed by four points with 70 seconds to play. Sydney Shaeffer’s layup and a clutch, go-ahead 3-pointer by Carli Heffren gave the Indians’ lasting lead and the win.

“I’m so proud of her,” Lewistown senior Anna Heffren said of her twin sister. “I’ve never been so proud of her in my life. I knew it was coming. I knew she had a big shot coming.”

Free throws down the stretch sealed the victory for Lewistown, which won its 11th in a row.

“I got a great deal of confidence in these kids,” Bennett said. “They’re a veteran group. They usually make good decisions in pressure situations.”

Father McGivney, on the other hand, finds itself setting program firsts during its run through the postseason. By beating Brussels, 57-19 in the regional semifinals, the Griffins claimed their first ever postseason victory.

The school of 175 students, located just outside of St. Louis, was established in 2012 and until recently hasn’t had much postseason success. Bass fishing hoisted a sectional plaque last spring, while the 2018 volleyball team made it to the 1A Elite Eight before losing to eventual fourth-place finisher Grayville.

Collecting postseason plaques is something that Lewistown has become accustomed to doing but won’t ever take for granted. Two tough sectional victories paved the way for the next step.

“This group has played so much basketball the last few years,” Bennett said. “I think the experience we’ve had over that time period helped us get a big win (in the sectional semifinal) and helped us get a huge win (in the sectional final).”

But the Indians are focused on playing a complete 32-minute game against Father McGivney and won’t be looking ahead to Redbird Arena.

“We know everyone’s after us, everyone wants to beat us, everyone is going to give us their best shot, so we just have to stay level-headed, keep our composure,” Carli Heffren said. “We’ve just had that mentality, ‘One possession. One quarter. One half. One game at a time.’

“We say, ‘Our magic number is one.’”

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.