PEKIN — Metamora Co-op coach Shane Morrison sported a T-shirt that read, “No pool, no problem,” during Saturday’s Pekin Sectional Swimming and Diving meet.

That turned out to be true.

The Redbirds, who don't have a pool at the school and have had to practice in Peoria the past couple of seasons, won four events – all of them involving senior Justin Alderson – and claimed their first sectional team title.

Metamora finished with 217 points, just ahead of runner-up Normal West (208.5). Richwoods was third with 160.

"We’ve always had some pretty good tapers and have qualified for state," Redbirds coach Shane Morrison said. "So 'No pool, no problem' is just something I’ve been saying for the past couple of years.

"The guys just really came together as a team and brought their energy, cheering everybody on, every single race, every single swimmer."

Alderson, a two-time Journal Star Boys Swimmer of the Year, won his first two individual sectional titles and was on two winning relays to qualify for next weekend’s state meet for the fourth straight year.

"I was fine with not having won before," he said. "What really matters for me is performing at state.

"But this year, winning all four of my events, that’s just been an incredible icing on the cake, and makes me super excited for what’s to come next weekend at state."

The Redbirds got off to a fast start, winning the 200 medley relay in 1:38 with the team of Michael Meinert, Alderson, Dalton Brown and Will Pearson.

Alderson won the 200 IM in 1:52.56 and the 100 breaststroke in :56.61. But it was his third leg in the winning 200 free relay that stood out.

He was in third place entering the pool, but posted a time of :19.9 – a time that would have won last year’s state title in the 50 free – to give anchor swimmer Brown the lead. The Redbirds won with a time of 1:26.83.

"That 19 has been on my mind for a while, especially since two weekends ago at conference I swam a :20.1 here," Alderson said. "So I figured being a little tapered, the 19 was going to happen today. I’ve been waiting for it for a while."

The other two members of the 200 free relay champs were Pearson and Ethan Hoffman.

Also helping out the Redbirds to the team title were Michael Meinert, who had the 10th best time in the 200 IM but finished fourth, and Keaton Porch, who was seeded 12th in the 100 breaststroke and placed eighth.

Richwoods went 1-2 in the morning’s diving competition, with sophomore Jack Hammerton winning with a score of 452.75, breaking the school record of 449 held by Bryant Watson that has stood since 1980.

Blake Torrey finished second with a score of 421, which probably will earn him a trip to state for the second straight year.

"I wasn’t really looking for the record, because it was pretty high up there," said Hammerton, who just missed out on state last year. "But once I started diving, I realized I had a chance, so I went for it."

At Rock Island

The LaSalle-Peru Co-op qualified two relays and three individuals for the state finals, and finished second in the team race behind Moline.

The Maroons finished with 244 points, the Cavaliers totaled 210 and Dunlap was third with 184.5.

LaSalle-Peru claimed the 200 medley relay at 1:38.29 with the foursome of Luke Mertes, Zach Nelson, Jake Ovanic and Owen Phillips. The same group also won the 200 free relay in 1:29.37

Joe Ovanic won two individual titles, claiming the 100 butterfly in :51.16 and the 100 backstroke in :52.49.

Mertes was the 200 IM champion in 1:59.99.

The high individual finisher for Dunlap was diver Benjamin Plank-Hogberg, who finished second with a score of 357.30. He will have to wait to see if the score is enough to earn him a return trip to state.

