PEORIA — The exuberant on-court celebration by Bradley men's basketball team following its 83-79 overtime win Wednesday night over Missouri State may have seemed out of place to a casual observer.

After all, the Bears are a sub-.500 team and Bradley is near invincible on its home court, right?

Except there was nothing given about this game. Yes, MSU was 13-14 coming in. But this was certainly the most athletically talented opponent to appear at Carver Arena this season, Northern Iowa included.

Add the hunger and drive the Bears have displayed lately to all that Power 6-like length and basketball skill and you’re facing a real dilemma. It showed in some uncharacteristic stats for Bradley: committing 18 turnovers, yielding 18 offensive rebounds and giving up 18 second-chance points.

Only by shooting 49% from the field, holding a slight overall edge on the boards, making 7-of-8 free throws in overtime and holding the Bears to 36% shooting were the Braves able to sustain such focused athleticism.

“It was a physical war out there,” said Bradley coach Brian Wardle. “I’m glad there were no injuries. You’re going to turn the ball over in a game like that. We didn’t do a good job defensive rebounding, and it hurt us. But I know this — our defense was there. We got big stops when we needed them.”

Bradley got a break with the absence to sickness of Missouri State forward Tulio da Silva and another when center Gaige Prim picked up two fouls in the game’s opening moments.

It was the beginning of a night of anger for the 6-foot-8, 250-pound Prim, who ended with two technicals, a flagrant foul, a 2-for-10 shooting night and a foulout in just 17 minutes of play. Then in the postgame handshake ritual between the teams, according to several eyewitnesses, Prim roughly shoved his way through the line.

When asked about Prim’s impact on the game, BU coach Brian Wardle responded: “I’m just proud of our guys for keeping their heads. We showed high character and class out there and that’s important. We’ve got to continue to do that.”

Missouri State coach Dana Ford was obviously displeased at the extreme physical nature of the contest, in which 51 fouls were called.

“I’m not a ref, but I feel the players ran the game,” Ford said. “And I don’t think it should ever be that way. It was a slugfest. Our guys tried to hang in there as best they could.

“I don’t know how that can happen at this level, this big a game on national TV. The players dictated the game from a physicality standpoint. We had to adjust, and I feel our players did a pretty good job.”

The win carried seeding significance for Bradley heading toward the MVC tournament in two weeks. According to tournament seeding analyst Matt Hackman, the victory, which gives the Braves a 10-5 league record, mathematically guaranteed they will avoid the Thursday play-in round of the tournament.

“I cannot get Bradley to fall to Thursday night (in his computer model)," Hackman said Thursday. “Because I trust the model, I am willing to claim that they are mathematically eliminated from Thursday."

Hackman is an investment analyst from Des Moines and a big college basketball fan who began tracking the potential seedings for the Valley and other conferences in recent years.

His 100,000 computer simulations predict, at this point, a 58% chance of a No. 3 seed for the Braves, a 26% shot at a No. 2 and a 14% chance of a No. 4. The remaining two percent or so are very minimal chances at seeds No. 1, 5 and 6.

The only statistical guarantee at this point, with three games left after Thursday’s matchups, is that Illinois State and Evansville have locked down the Nos. 9 and 10 spots. UNI has a 91% shot at being the No. 1 seed. The rest will start to become clearer by the end of the weekend.

KENNELL’S 3s

Among much else Wednesday, there was great irony present.

During the week in which BU guard Nate Kennell passed his first cousin, Aaron Zobrist, on the all-time BU 3-pointers list, Kennell did not attempt a 3-point shot in the MSU game.

The Bears kept him bottled up all night and while Kennell made three baskets, they were all inside the arc.

Nevertheless, Kennell made three 3-pointers Saturday at SIU to break a tie with Zobrist and move into second place behind Jeremy Crouch. Kennell has 236 treys; Crouch has 262.

“It’s a pretty cool accomplishment,” Kennell said of passing Zobrist. “It’s cool he was there before me, and I’m following in his footsteps. He was a really good shooter. I remember playing with him in open gyms. He’ll always have it.”

Said Brian Wardle: “It’s a great story. Aaron had a great career here and to see Nate come up through the family ranks and play at Bradley, it’s really unique. There couldn’t be a better guy than Nate, who did it through hard work and determination is pretty special.”

When reminded that all three of the school’s top long-range bombers were from the Peoria area, Wardle ended the interview. “I need to go find that next 3-point shooter right now,” he laughed.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.