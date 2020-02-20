The high school boys basketball regular season is coming down the stretch, and teams across the area will find out what they are made of in the postseason next month. Notre Dame hasn't moved from the top spot in the large-school power rankings, while Roanoke-Benson still sits ahead of the field in the small-school power rankings.

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Notre Dame (25-1) — Class 3A No. 1-ranked Irish edged Big 12 Conference foe Champaign Centennial (47-45) and handled up on Peoria Christian (59-31) on senior night, which honored Connor Dillon, Declan Dillon, Ben Kouri, Jeffrey Lee Ho, Mark Hanley, Ed Tomlins and Cameron Lee. Both Dillons, and Noah Reynolds each scored in double-figures in the win over PCS at The Kitchen.

2. Galesburg (26-3) — Class 3A No. 6-ranked Silver Streaks defeated Moline (48-43) to remain perfect at home (13-0). Jaylin McCants, Dre Egipciaco and Rylee Milan continue to impress down the stretch. Rock Island and Limestone remain on the schedule.

3. Peoria High (15-10) — Lions dropped Big 12 Conference game to Urbana (69-60), but followed it up with lopsided win over Sterling (73-53). Eddie Clark, Staishaun Kelley, Lerone Allen Jr., Nathan Moore and Dionysius Hogan will power team into postseason.

4. Manual (14-9) — Rams earned two consecutive Big 12 Conference victories over Richwoods (56-52) and Normal West (62-49). Marshawn Tolliver, Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown and Emaryon Byrd have been productive in the scoring column over the last month.

5. Metamora (17-9) — Redbirds picked up Mid-Illini Conference victory over Morton (44-42) as Ethan Kizer has been having an explosive freshman season. Gabe Mason has adding double-digit points and rebounds for his team, which plays Pekin, Washington and Canton to close out regular season.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Roanoke-Benson (29-1) — Class 1A No. 2-ranked Rockets earned nonconference victory over Flanagan-Cornell (61-45). Jack Weber, Luke Braman, James Early, Jacob Nix and Trent Weldon will help lead the charge as R-B seeks its 30th win Friday at Peoria Christian.

2. Kewanee (26-4) — Class 2A No. 6-ranked Boilers ran through Sherrard (81-52) and Hall (71-44) to extend their winning streak to 15 games. They remain unbeaten at Brockman Gymnasium. Kavon Russell has been a key piece for his team.

3. Quest (19-6) — Gators earned a 63-35 home victory over Canton as senior Isaiah Brown became the school's all-time leading scorer, surpassing former standout point guard Chaz Sardin.

4. Illinois Valley Central (18-10) — Grey Ghosts have been in a slump with losses to Pleasant Plains (57-55), Pontiac (55-44), St. Joseph-Ogden (60-54) and Prairie Central (69-68). Holt Geltmaker, Kam Wollard, Nick Alahi and Peyton Feldman hope to turn that around in the postseason.

5. Princeville (27-3) — Princes enter the power rankings after earning quality victories over Wethersfield (54-53) and Biggsville West Central (62-45). Cole Daily made clutch offensive and defensive plays to earn the comeback win over Wethersfield.

