The Peoria Rivermen just had to grin and bear it in the first two games of their three-game weekend road trip.

But they got the last laugh Sunday in a rematch against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Rivermen got a game-winner in sudden-death overtime from defenseman Nick Neville for a 3-2 decision over Knoxville before 3,563 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn.

Peoria launched 85 shots on the road Friday and Saturday and came away with two goals and two losses.

Sunday, as the Rivermen and Bears both played their third game in three nights, Peoria came up big in overtime to stay in a first-place tie with Fayetteville.

"We needed this one," said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel, laughing as he reflected on the weekend via phone from Knoxville. "We played two great games Friday and Saturday, put together 85 shots and dominated and lost both times.

"We played an unbelievable first period tonight, but then we just went away. The last two periods were the worst we played all weekend. I don't think we had any legs left.

"And then we won. Sometimes all you can do is laugh."

The Rivermen took a 1-0 lead at 6:28 of the first period on a terrific play by captain Alec Hagaman.

Hagaman leaped at the blueline to knock down a clearing attempt as he came into the Knoxville zone, skated the puck to the right circle, then threaded a pass across the zone to set up Mitch McPherson for a finish on the fly past goaltender Cody Porter.

Peoria's lead was short-lived, however -- just 45 seconds -- as goaltender Eric Levine kicked out two shots on the doorstep before Riley Christensen skated up to a third rebound at the right hashmarks and buried it for a 1-1 tie.

They battled through a scoreless second period and neared the midway point of the third period before Peoria broke back on top.

The Rivermen got a go-ahead goal at nine minutes off a draw in the right circle won by Jordan Carvalho.

Peoria defenseman Paul Fregeau moved in from the right hashmarks and flipped the puck from the middle of the circle over Porter's glove shoulder.

The Ice Bears tied it 2-2 at 13:47 on a bad-luck goal from Gehrett Sargis. His shot from below the left hashmarks hit Rivermen defenseman Brandon Rumble as he sprawled out to block it. The puck deflected off Rumble's side, hopped up, and fluttered off-speed past Levine's glove.

But Neville won it at 2:46 of overtime. Hagaman started the play in the high zone, passing ahead to McPherson, whose initial shot was blocked at the inside edge of the left circle.

McPherson swatted at it on his backhand, but before he could connect with the puck, Neville raced in from the high slot and buried it inside the right post over Porter's glove shoulder.

RIVER READINGS: Rivermen winger Jordan Ernst landed a highlight reel worthy hit on Knoxville's Tucker Ross in Sunday's first period. You can see video of it online with this story at pjstar.com. ... Rivermen defenseman Skyler Smutek played his 100th career pro game Saturday.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.