PEORIA — The feel-good triumphant return of Elijah Childs to Bradley after an 11-game absence was slipping away Sunday afternoon.

The Braves had blown a 14-point second-half lead against league winless Evansville and trailed by one with 3:50 left.

“We’ve been through many wars since we’ve been here — me, Eli, a bunch of returners,” said BU guard Darrell Brown. ”We know you can’t get it back in one play and just (need to) take it one play at a time. I think we did that down the stretch.”

Brown, who finished with a game-high 22 points, got it started with a 3-point play on a transition drive just seconds after going behind. That launched a 12-0 run, cinching a 69-58 win and halting Bradley’s losing streak at two.

Bradley (16-9, 7-5) improved to a fourth-place tie with Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference, three games behind first-place UNI with six to play.

For Brown, it was a historic afternoon as he moved into the top 10 on the all-time BU scoring list, surging past Anthony Parker and Phillip Gilbert into ninth place. He’s now nine points behind Voise Winters.

But the day belonged to Childs.

Introduced by Paul Herzog with a sing-songy “Eli’s Coming,” — the 1969 hit by Three Dog Night — the 6-foot-7 forward received a loud ovation from the crowd of 5,719. Childs wasted no time re-asserting himself, opening with a dunk and a baseline jumper in the first five minutes.

Childs, wearing a protective wrap on the surgically repaired middle finger of his right hand, would finish with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes, the 14th double-double of his career.

“It’s pretty impressive,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “But it’s what he expects from himself. His offensive rebound (and basket) off the missed free throw (on the next possession after Brown’s 3-point play) was a big-time play. He helps us rebound and he opens things up for Darrell and Nate (Kennell) because he draws a lot of attention.”

Childs said it felt great to be back on the floor after being the team’s biggest cheerleader most of the Valley season.

“A little rust, but I played enough minutes to get back in the flow of the game,” he said.

Wardle said his team had a series of defensive breakdowns, particularly in transition, during the 12-minute stretch when its 44-30 lead turned into a 54-53 deficit.

“But give Evansville credit,” he said. “They executed and hit some big shots. You’re not going to bury anybody this year. You’re just not going to do it.”

Evansville coach Todd Lickliter, coaching his sixth game for the Purple Aces (9-16, 0-12) as they continue their journey through a surreal season, said he wasn’t surprised at his team’s comeback.

“I’m really proud of this group,” he said. “They’re good basketball players and high-character guys. We’re playing some good basketball but not quite good enough to win.

“Bradley has a lot of dimensions to its team. If you take away the 3 (the Braves were a season-low 1-for-10 beyond the arc), they have guys who can drive it (and can score in the) mid-range and post. They’re good at getting to the line. They’re a nice team. There’s a lot you have to cover with them. Our guys were doing enough to hang in there.”

Wardle said the ineffective 3-point shooting was a result of how Evansville defended. It also led to a season-low five assists.

“The way they play defense, they’re not going to let you get many drop-offs or kick-outs,” he said. “It’s a lot of one-on-one against them.”

So Brown had to alter his game. And just like in the second half Wednesday at Drake, he exhibited an excellent mid-range attack. He’s now made 14 of his last 23 shots, all of them inside the arc.

“You over-penetrate too much, that’s when I get in trouble,” he said. “So play smart and don’t over-penetrate. My teammates set some good screens on their bigs and the guards found me in spots where I could make some shots.”

For the first time since mid-December, save one game, Wardle has his full 10-man team available. And, with just three weeks left before the MVC tournament, it couldn’t come at a better time.

“We can play small or we can play big, which is nice,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who can have a big game. But everyone will have to sacrifice more with the whole team back. I have a locker room full of guys willing to do that.”

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.