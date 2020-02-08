PETERSBURG — Tremont won its second consecutive regional title, putting six in title matches and advancing 12 individuals to the Olympia Sectional.

The Turks scored 233.5 points to edge host Petersburg PORTA (224) for the team championship. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, which moved on three champions (Payton Murphy at 106, Kyle Huff at 170 and Branson Bottorff), was fourth.

Tremont champions were Josiah Grant at 113, Tanner Finin at 138, Levi Leitner at 145, and Chandler Reliford at 220.

AT FARMINGTON: In its first-ever Class 1A regional, Notre Dame won four individual titles, put five in championship matches and advanced six of seven wrestlers to finish third behind champion Aledo Mercer County and runner-up Canton.

Irish seniors Tristan Daugherty (41-0) and Grant Peterson (41-0) remained unbeaten with a pin in 2:29 and a 9-5 decision, respectively, at 126 and 132 pounds. ND also received a title from Ike Akers at 106 (12-5 decision) and Daniel Driggs at 182 (5:54 pin).

Canton, which advanced six individuals to Olympia, scored 133 points — just 1.5 less than Mercer County for the title and two points ahead of Notre Dame.

The Little Giants received championships from Dylan Grigsby at 138 (2:47 pin) and Anthony Becker at 145 (5-2 decision).

Illini Bluffs sophomore Cameron Clark (35-0) stayed unbeaten with a 1:47 pin in the 120-pound title. Teammates Paul Ishikawa (9-4 at 113) and Griffin O’Connor (3:05 pin at 152) joined Clark as Tigers champs.

Other metro area individual champions were John Ford of Peoria Heights at 170 (4-2 sudden victory), Journal Star Small-School Football Player of the Year Alex Merlo of Illinois Valley Central at 195 (3:34 pin) and Broc Shymansky of Farmington at 220 (9-0 major decision).

AT DWIGHT: Eureka advanced five wrestlers to sectionals, including 106-pound regional champion Brayden Peiffer at 106 (1:35 pin). Joel Baer (19-1) suffered his first loss of the season in the 220-pound title match (4-2 against No. 2 ranked Josh Woodrey of Fairbury Prairie Central). Also reaching the finals for Eureka was Garrett Kean at 113.

CLASS 2A

AT MAHOMET: Tristan Parker captured the 170-pound championship to lead four Morton wrestlers on to sectionals.

Parker (30-5) edged Anthony Curry of Bloomington 5-4 in the title match. Also advancing for the Potters were Connor Kidd (second at 106), Cory Hoyle (second at 113) and Owen Gray (third at 182).

CLASS 3A

AT MOLINE: Pekin advanced five individuals to the Quincy Sectional, paced by second-place finishing brothers Ryan Haynes (138) and Tyler Haynes (195). Jared Dowell came in third at 182 and Karson Lamb moved on with a third at 220.