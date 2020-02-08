PEORIA — Eli’s coming back.

Elijah Childs, Bradley’s leading scorer and rebounder at the time he underwent surgery on the broken middle finger of his right hand a month ago, is expected to play in Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference game against Evansville at Carver Arena. Tipoff is 1 p.m.

The 6-foot-7 forward has been practicing the past few days with the Braves after receiving medical clearance by his doctors. He’ll wear a protective wrap on the finger.

“It’s going well,” he said following Saturday’s practice. “I’ll see how I feel when I wake up (Sunday), and we’ll go from there. It’ll be a game-time decision. But I’m mentally in the game. Physically, I feel great. It’s time to get back to Bradley basketball and winning. It’s ’go’ time.”

Childs was averaging 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds in 12 games played. He’s missed 12 total games, during which the Braves went 7-5.

“We’ll monitor his minutes,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “Just bringing the energy and talk he usually does … he’s a high-energy rebounder, a shot-blocker and it helps with substitutions. A lot of (other) guys have put a lot of minutes on their bodies. Having 10 guys at my disposal, now we can play guys more reasonable minutes keep guys fresher and more active.”

Childs, who broke the finger Dec. 15 and returned three weeks later at UNI when he re-injured it, prompting surgery, is excited about the prospect of returning to the court.

“Even though I’ve been out, I still try to coach up the guys and bring positive energy,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot sitting out about what the team needs and what I need to bring to the team. I’m ready to get back to it and be that force for our team.”

Childs didn’t play against Evansville in the first meeting, a 72-52 Bradley road victory on Jan. 8.

For the Purple Aces, it’s been a turbulent season that began with such promise with a huge upset of then No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

The day after Christmas, head coach Walter McCarty was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was launched into allegations of “unwelcome conduct” in violating the school’s Title IX policy.

Assistant coach Bennie Seltzer, who just joined the staff in August, was named interim head coach for the next six games.

Then on the head-spinning evening of Jan. 21, the university fired McCarty and replaced him with Todd Lickliter, the former Butler and Iowa head coach. Last week, the UE female student who accused McCarty of sexual assault has hired a national law firm to represent her.

Lickliter, who directed Butler to two NCAA Sweet 16s and two NITs in a six-year stint, was an Evansville assistant last season under McCarty. But he “retired” during the summer after falling off a ladder and suffering a concussion cleaning his gutters.

Fully restored to good health, Lickliter signed a multi-year contract to lead the Purple Aces.

“I’ve been pleased with our effort since I’ve arrived,” Lickliter said this week. “We’ve shown improvement in areas, but haven’t been able to come up with a win (0-5). So that’s pretty taxing on people. We’ll keep making progress.

“The players have been very receptive and I’m appreciative. We have a (past) relationship, which is a good thing. There are areas and techniques I would emphasize that another coach would not. We just don’t have the time to really implement (during the season).”

Wardle sees some differences for the better, though, while preparing for Evansville.

“Todd’s a great coach and he’s already brought stability to them,” he said. “Their defense is better, their shot selection is better. They’re staying in games better. They’ll be a better team than we saw the first time. They run more sets, they’re not running as much. He’s already put his print on the team.”

It would help if the Aces’ best player, DeAndre Williams, would return to action. Williams has missed the last nine games with a back injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

“He said he feels better and we assume he’s making progress,” Lickliter said earlier this week. “We’ll coach as if he won’t be with us. When they say he’s ready, we’ll welcome him back with open arms.”

The Bradley coaches and players know exactly how that feels. They’re just glad their guy is back.

