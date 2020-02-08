PEORIA — St. Charles North senior Connor Linke had his first taste of Peoria-area basketball on Saturday afternoon as he and his team battled Notre Dame at The Kitchen.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward committed to Bradley University last October, and choose the Braves over William & Mary, UC-Davis and many other Division-I schools who sought to land the left-handed big man. The Class 3A No. 3-ranked Irish defeated the North Stars 45-22 as Linke finished with four points, seven rebounds, two blocks and four fouls.

Linke enjoys what Peoria has to offer, and said he enjoyed facing a high-caliber team like Notre Dame. Linke's work ethic and mid-range game should be a great fit for Bradley head coach Brian Wardle during the 2020-2021 season.

"Coach Wardle has done a really good job of creating a winning program, and I want to be a part of a winning program. So I think I can be an important piece for that," Linke said. "I love coach Wardle, coach (Mike) Bargen and love all those guys on the team — they seem like really nice guys that I can fit in with them."

"Outside shooting as gotten me ready for the next level. I try to get 100 shots up everyday from beyond 3-point range and space my game out," added Linke. "I try to work down low because you have to be a go-to scorer in college. I'm a very good shot blocker, it is one of the better aspects to my game and I love doing it."

Linke didn't get too many looks inside the post or beyond the arc as the Irish (23-1) shut down the North Stars (18-7) with their strong zone defense. ND led 18-10 at halftime and only allowed three points in the third quarter. Declan Dillon had a 3-pointer and layup as the Irish extended its lead to 37-16 with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter. Matt Williams added consecutive baskets as ND pushed the lead to 45-20 at 2:10.

Connor Dillon had 20 points and three rebounds to lead ND, while Matt Williams added 10 points, and brother David Williams added eight points and four rebounds. Nelson Reynolds did a good job of filling in for brother Noah Reynolds, who had to sit out one game after receiving two technical in Friday's win over Bloomington.

"Notre Dame is probably one of the best teams in the state right now, and they are probably going to end up going to state in 3A," Linke said. "They are a really good team, but we just didn't execute against them."

"We made sure to not give Connor (Linke) a whole lot of touches, because he is really really good," Notre Dame coach Tom Lacher said. "You have to picked your poison with them, because they have some guys who can really shoot the ball. Luckily for us they didn't shoot it the way they regularly shoot it. I thought we smothered them inside and jammed the paint, and did a good job of jamming the passer, so he (Linke) didn't have a clear look."

"We are trying to prepare ourselves if we are blessed enough to get down to state," Lacher added. "But who knows who you are going to see in a sectional or supersectional. But hopefully we are lucky enough to do that."

St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin spoke very highly on Linke after he signed with Bradley last year.

"He's a terrific help defender and times his jumps so well when blocking shots," said Poulin. "He keeps blocks in play, and he's a terrific rebounder. Defensively, he's instinctively so good."

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.