LEWISTOWN — Sydney Shaeffer excels at one sport, then moves on to the next, almost always outdoing herself along the way.

Volleyball in the fall, to a winter full of basketball, to softball during the springtime. It’s January, so that means the Lewistown senior is in the thick of playing for the state’s No. 2-ranked Class 1A girls basketball team (22-1).

And it may be surprising to learn that Shaeffer ranks hoops as her "least" favorite of the three.

“I always say, ‘I ‘hate’ basketball,’ ” she said with a smile following Thursday’s 78-56 win over third-ranked Brimfield, “but in the season, I wouldn’t do anything different, I’d be playing basketball even though I’m not a fan of it, but that’s where I love to be.

“I love the team, the atmosphere.”

Her tongue-in-cheek comment comes following an impressive 18-point, six-rebound performance in key matchup of two teams that could meet again at the Havana Sectional.

Although listed as a guard, the 5-foot-8 Shaeffer found herself in the paint battling a pair of taller Brimfield forwards — 5-foot-11 Ella Lune and 5-foot-10 Sophie Bedell. Lewistown coach Greg Bennett says he slid Shaeffer into the post, because she’s so physical and can do a lot of good things down low.

Plus, it opened from the outside the likes of sharpshooting guards Anna Heffren (27 points) and Carly Heffren (10 points).

“That’s a pretty good offense,” Bennett said. “You don’t really have to call too many other things.”

A very solid offense has been the beneficiary of a stout defense. Lewistown turned Brimfield over 29 times with its signature full-court press.

Many times Shaeffer was leading the break following a steal, either getting a layup or finding an open teammate.

“I think definitely our quickness and just the way we play together … we work on that in practice a lot, running sprints and working on our defense,” she said.

Despite being very effective as a frontcourt player, the second-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-stater tells a different story…

“Not necessarily,” she said again with a smile when asked if she liked mixing it up under the basket. “I’m not a big physical person. I don’t like getting in there. It’s OK. If it works, it works.”

Being that multi-sport athlete has also paid dividends for Shaeffer.

The Indians won 31 volleyball matches and made a run to the 1A Sweet Sixteen behind Shaeffer, a middle hitter who named second-team all-stater by the Champaign News-Gazette, tallying 383 kills, 169 digs, 56 blocks and 30 aces.

Softball produced similar results last season. As a leadoff hitter, the catcher hit .441 with six home runs, 23 RBI and stole 45 bases to earn second-team Illinois Coaches Association all-state honors as Lewistown made it to the 1A Sweet Sixteen.

Being a three-sport athlete has also given Shaeffer, who will likely graduate as the Lewistown salutatorian, wanting to eventually become a physical therapy or a nurse practitioner, the choice of playing at the college level. Some of her options include going Monmouth College for basketball and softball or heading to Lincoln Land for both sports with the possibility of transferring to a four-year school to finish out her career in one of the sports.

Bennett says he’s sad that Shaeffer didn’t go out for track in high school, because according to him, she’d make a great decathlete. As an eighth grader, she was a member of the Lewistown Central’s IESA 2016 Class 8A track and field third-place finishers.

“Sydney is just a phenomenal athlete — male or female, probably one of the best athletes I’ve been around, if not the best,” the 18-year coach said. “There’s not too many times you got a kid that could actually go to college in four different sports, but Sydney could.”

