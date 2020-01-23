PEORIA — Darrell Brown missed just the second game of his four-year Bradley career on Wednesday. But it was business as usual for the short-handed Braves in their 75-63 victory over Illinois State.

“It hurts when Darrell’s not in the game,” said his longtime backcourt running mate Nate Kennell, who had 18 points. “He controls the tempo, he scores, he does it all for us. I hope we get him back soon.

“But if he’s out or in, I need to stay aggressive and in attack mode. I have to set the tone on defense and continue to lead.”

Kennell obviously was searching his shot more often, firing up a season-high 18 attempts and making just seven as he faced a Redbird defense targeted toward him. But that perimeter focus helped open the lane for Kennell’s teammates, helping allow for Bradley’s massive 30-point edge in paint points.

Without Brown -- out with a leg injury -- and with just seven players available, the BU offense was a little more deliberate, but strongly effective.

BU committed only eight turnovers and shot just 15 3-pointers, among its lowest respective totals of the season. Most the offense came on drives and inside dishes.

“We made some good reads and decisions, but still stayed in attack mode,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “I was happy with how efficient we were on offense.”

As successful as Wednesday was for the Braves, a mere seven available players is a circumstance fraught with danger for the long term. Foul trouble and/or further injuries could pose a serious issue for Wardle if the situation continues.

Walk-on Sean Houpt, who had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, dressed Wednesday. But Wardle was determined not to play him.

“I didn’t feel comfortable with Sean because he hasn’t practiced,” he said. “He suited up because he’s a tough guy and said, ‘Coach, if you need me, I’ll be ready to go.’ I respect that greatly and appreciate it, but I didn’t feel comfortable with it.”

Meanwhile, Wardle said Brown’s status remains day-to-day.

“Hopefully he can keep getting better (Thursday) and Friday and see where we’re at on Saturday (at Indiana State),” he said.

As up and down as Brown has been this season, he’s still a critical piece on this team with his playmaking ability, solid defense and threat to score. His presence — and the defensive attention he requires — allows more openings for his teammates.

Bradley needs the man from Memphis back healthy as quickly as possible. And not just for the added comfort of having an eighth player in uniform.

HULMAN CENTER PROGRESS

The $50 million renovation to Indiana State’s Hulman Center is not nearly complete. But the Sycamores, Bradley’s next opponent at 1 p.m. Saturday, have been playing there since Nov. 30 amid the construction.

“It won’t be done until next December,” said Indiana State coach Greg Lansing. “It’s a little dusty, so don’t wear your best shoes. It will be really nice, state of the art. We’ve played well in there. When you’re dealing with the progress we’re making, it’s just something you deal with.”

Indiana State (10-8, 3-4) has been a classic win-at-home, lose-on-the-road team. All three MVC wins have come at Hulman Center and all four defeats, including a convincing 75-55 defeat at Loyola on Wednesday, have been on the road. Overall, the Sycamores are 7-0 at home; 1-6 on the road.

“The teams that win on the road have a chance to win championships,” Lansing said. “You have to play pretty mistake free and value each possession. It’s difficult to win on the road, certainly.”

MULLER’S LAMENT

The theme of Illinois State coach Dan Muller’s news conference answers following his team’s Wednesday loss to Bradley was how the Braves out-competed his Redbirds.

When asked about the Redbirds’ homestand just ahead against Southern Illinois and Evansville, Muller summarized his feelings.

“This is going to be very basic,” he said. “How about they just play better? Just do what they’re supposed to do at all times as hard as they can with each other. There’s a difference between playing hard and competing. We play pretty hard. We don’t compete. Competing takes toughness.”

CARVER CROONER

A correction is in order concerning Jim Cornelison signing the National Anthem prior to the Illinois State game. Contrary to a note in this space, Cornelison has performed the anthem at Carver Arena before — at the 2015 IHSA state boys basketball tournament. It was, however, the first time Cornelison has belted out his incomparable rendition at a Bradley game in Carver.

