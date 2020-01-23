CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Alan Griffin has been suspended for two games by the Big Ten Conference for stepping on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic in the first half of Tuesday night’s win.

The officials gave Grififn a flagrant 2 personal foul and ejected him after reviewing the play, which occurred at the 12:18 mark after Stefanovic scored a layup.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren issued a statement on Thursday afternoon as the suspension was announced.

“After a thoughtful and thorough review of this incident, we are all extremely fortunate this did not create a hostile environment for the players, coaches, game officials and fans. It is important for me to emphasize and make it crystal clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, period,” Warren said.

“We place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our players, coaches, game officials and fans,” he continued. “The situation provides a teachable moment for all parties involved, especially our student-athletes as they use their time in the Big Ten to grow as individuals both on and off the field of competition.”

Griffin will miss games at Michigan on Saturday and at home against Minnesota on Jan. 30.

The sophomore is averaging 8.4 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game and is playing more than 15 minutes per night for the Illini, who have won five-straight Big Ten games for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Griffin took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize for his actions.

“I sincerely apologize for my actions toward Sasha Stefanovic during last night’s game,” Griffin said. “What happened was out of character, and does not reflect who I am as a person. Sasha was kind enough to allow me to meet him after the game to offer my apologies.”

“To Sasha, Coach Painter, the rest of the Purdue team, my coaches, teammates, and Illini Nation, I am deeply sorry that this incident caused a distraction in what was otherwise a great night for our team,” Griffin continued. “I promise to Coach Underwood and my teammates that I will be more mindful in the future.”

Stefanovic declined to comment on the incident after Tuesday’s game.

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.