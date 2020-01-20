The Bradley women's basketball team keeps stacking up accolades.

Junior guard Gabi Haack was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday — the third consecutive week BU earned the honor.



Bradley (14-2, 5-0) has had five MVC POW picks through 10 weeks of this season, one short of matching BU's combined total over the last seven seasons. Sophomore guard Lasha Petree won each of the last two weeks and three times this season.



Haack averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 57 percent from the field in a pair of Bradley road victories last week.

Bradley's 5-0 start to league play is the best in program history; the 14-2 record is a program-best through 16 games.

The Braves open a two-game home stand at 7 p.m. Friday against Northern Iowa at Renaissance Coliseum.

Also on Monday, junior BU men's basketball player Danya Kingsby was named the MVC Newcomer of the Week — the first Braves player to earn the award since Darrell Brown in 2016.

Kingsby averaged 20.0 points and 4.0 assists in two games last week, shooting 66.7 percent from the field (16-for-24) and 62.5 percent from 3-point range (5-for-8).

He scored had a career high 28 points and five assists against Northern Iowa. This season, the transfer is averaging 8.4 points and 2.2 assists.

The BU men play host to rival Illinois State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Arena.