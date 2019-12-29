SAN FRANCISCO — Illinois knows a lot is at stake on Monday afternoon in the Redbox Bowl.

The Illini (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are in the postseason for the first time in five years, and Lovie Smith’s group has a chance to showcase how much progress has been made since Smith’s hiring in 2016 in front of a national audience on Fox.

In California (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12), the Illini have a beatable, similarly talented opponent, but one that ended the season by winning three of four games with wins over Washington State, Stanford and UCLA.

A victory over the Bears would give Illinois its first winning season since 2011.

Then, interim coach Vic Koennig led a .500 Illini team to a 20-14 win over UCLA at AT&T Park in San Francisco. That team began the season 6-0, but Koennig replaced Ron Zook after the Illini lost the last six games to finish the regular season 6-6.

Illinois has had three more coaches since then, none of whom have been able to deliver a bowl victory.

“Where we are right now, our program has made so many strides this year,” Smith said. “I've talked a lot about the new (practice) facility. The next thing was to put a better product on the football field. We have a better product.”

In recent weeks, Smith has mentioned that he looks to next season’s team to be his best squad yet at Illinois.

“What a bowl victory would do is just give us momentum going into next year, as much as anything,” Smith said. “We didn't finish up the season up the way we wanted, so to have a good taste in our mouths would be pretty important for us.”

Since rattling off four-straight wins to clinch bowl eligibility after starting the year 2-4, the Illini have been outscored 48-20 in games at Iowa and at home against Northwestern.

Of course, starting quarterback Brandon Peters missed the end of the Iowa game after suffering a concussion and was ruled out for the Northwestern game.

Redshirt-freshman Matt Robinson struggled to power the offense in Peters’ place, throwing for 108 yards and no touchdowns, while completing 8-of-17 passing attempts.

Peters is expected to start on Monday, and said that he thought he was ready to go against Northwestern, but wasn’t cleared by the medical staff until a couple of days after that game.

The concussion was the second of the season for Peters, who suffered one against Minnesota. He also had a concussion in his two seasons at Michigan, but Peters said that he feels fully healthy ahead of the Redbox Bowl.

“No, honestly I don't have any concerns,” Peters said. “Our staff, they do it the right way. We went through all the steps that needed to be done, so I feel fine. I feel great, honestly.”

California is expected to pose a stiff defensive challenge, having held opponents to 21 points or less in all but three games this season. The Golden Bears rank No. 26 in the FBS in rushing defense, allowing 123.1 rushing yards on average, and they are giving up 22.1 points per game.

Running backs Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown are both expected to see the ball a lot on Monday, in what will be their final games as Illini.

Brown was eligible to apply for an extra year of eligible from the NCAA but announced he will be leaving Illinois after 2019.

Both players have NFL ambitions and could be drafted in April.

Corbin noted the significance of having Peters back under center, as the Illini have earned all six of their wins on the year when Peters finishes the game healthy.

“It’s good to have my main guy back,” Corbin said. “I tell him everday, ‘When in doubt, just hand it off.’ But I have full confidence in him, man. Him at the wheel of this team, we couldn’t have a better driver.”

California has struggled against the pass this season, ranking No. 109 in passing yards allowed (262.4 yards per game), but the Illini haven’t been able to establish a consistent rhythm through the air themselves.

Illinois averages just 177 passing yards per game (No. 110 in the FBS), but it has dealt with injuries throughout the season.

Junior Ricky Smalling, who was expected to lead the team in receiving, has missed the last five games after suffering a season-ending injury in the upset of No. 6 Wisconsin.

Josh Imatorbhebhe, who leads the Illini with nine receiving touchdowns and 634 receiving yards, was injured in a November loss at Iowa and missed the Northwestern game.

It’s unclear whether Imatorbhebhe or starting linebacker Jake Hansen, as well as a number of other players who have been injured, will play on Monday against California.

Smith has been purposefully vague about the statuses of players this season, and he continued that approach ahead of the Redbox Bowl.

“The last game we played of the regular season, we had a lot of players that didn't play,” Smith said. “We've had an opportunity to get some of those guys back.”

“All of our guys that are injured are getting better,” Smith said. “We'll just kind of wait right up until game time to see who all for sure will be able to go. I know Josh (Imatorbhebhe) has done a lot of good things.”

Smith did note that Peters has “no lingering effects” from his concussion suffered at Iowa.

California is favored by 6.5 points, entering the game with momentum after being 4-4 with four games to play, and the Golden Bears will also likely have a home-field advantage with the game being played at Levi’s Stadium.

The home of the San Francisco 49ers, in nearby Santa Clara, is only about an hour’s drive from Berkeley.

Senior linebacker Dele Harding, who is second in the country with 147 tackles, said that reaching a bowl in general is an accomplishment for the Illini.

He will lead the defense against a Golden Bears unit that has struggled to muster consistent yardage this season, averaging 323 yards per game (No. 117 in the FBS).

His counterpart, linebacker Evan Weaver, leads the country in tackles (173) and averages 14.4 per game.

Harding said Weaver will be a big factor in the game, especially with the injury-depleted Illini offense.

Illinois may also be without starting center Doug Kramer, who suffered an injury against Northwestern. Right guard Kendrick Green is expected to make the shift to center if needed.

“From what I did see, (Weaver) is a great instinctive player, especially between the tackles,” Harding said. “His stats speak for themselves. As far as being around the ball, he has good awareness and everything like that.”

After four years of adversity, Harding wants to leave Illinois by making a positive stamp on a season in which the program finally got back to winning ways.

“We want to leave the program in good health and allow them to roll into the next season with great, high energy,” Harding said.

PREVIEW CAPSULE

Illinois (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) vs. California (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12)

WHEN: Monday at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium (70,000), Santa Clara, California

SERIES RECORD: Illinois leads the all-time series against California, 7-3. Illinois and California played two home-and-home series in the 2000s, with Illinois winning in 2000 and 2001, and California winning in 2003 and 2005. The Illini have outscored the Bears 228-183 in 10 meetings, but the teams have never played in a bowl.

LAST MEETING: California 35, Illinois 20 (2005)

TV: FOX

COACHES: Lovie Smith is 15-33 and 8-28 in the Big Ten at Illinois. Prior to losses to Iowa and Northwestern to finish the regular season, Smith had the Illini on a four-game win streak for the first time since 2011. The Redbox Bowl is Smith’s first bowl game in four years at Illinois. Justin Wilcox is 19-18 (10-17 Pac-12) in three seasons at California and is 0-1 in bowl games (2018 Cheez-It Bowl).

NOTABLE: Illinois is playing for its first winning season since 2011 and its first bowl win since 2011. Seven wins would be the most wins for the program since the Illini went 9-3 and played in the Rose Bowl in the 2007-2008 season.

QUOTABLE: “It's good to have my main guy back. I tell him everyday, ‘when in doubt, just hand it off.’ But I have full confidence in him, man. Him at the wheel of this team, we couldn't have a better driver.” – running back Reggie Corbin on the return of quarterback Brandon Peters.

PREDICTION: California 28, Illinois 24

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.