PEORIA — The family affair for the Peoria High girls basketball team led to a tournament title on Saturday night.

Head coach Meechie Edwards has his Lions off to a 13-2 start this season, with one daughter, Derria Edwards, running the point and another daughter, Denali Craig-Edwards, raining 3-pointers from the perimeter.

“It’s awesome, and it’s something that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” coach Edwards said. “It’s the best of both worlds. I call it ‘The Trio Effect.’

“We work hard as a family. They get up in the morning and go shoot. That’s their request.”

Both of his daughters played a big part in helping the Lions win the Manual Holiday Tournament with a convincing 65-49 win over Springfield Lanphier on Saturday night.

“Having both of them play for me is something I’ve been waiting for since they were babies,” said the PHS coach. “It makes it easier for me to coach.

“They hold everyone accountable, and they know what their dad wants. The message gets across a little quicker to the other players.”

Darria Edwards, a 5-foot-4 senior point guard, finished with 18 points — mostly on driving layups — five steals and five assists against Lanphier.

Craig-Edwards, a 5-11 freshman forward, scored 11 points in the title game, including three 3-pointers.

The Peoria High coach said that this year’s team is starting to get more focused, and is concentrating more on defense.

“We got off to a slow start tonight,” he said. “But as we got going, our defense got locked in. That’s what it’s all about. That’s our identity.

“When we guard, we get in those passing lanes, we check out, it’s kind of hard for teams to be able to compete with them.”

Against Lanphier (11-4), PHS set the tone early, blanking the Springfield team for the final 4:47 of the first quarter and taking a 22-6 lead.

Peoria High led 34-18 at the break and never looked back.

The home Lions ended up forcing 29 turnovers to help them go 5-0 in the tournament.

The Lions are 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference, and already have a win over perennial conference leader Richwoods. But it didn’t count as a conference game.

“I just want to make sure my team stays focused and keeps working hard,” the PHS coach said. “And whatever comes, comes.”

