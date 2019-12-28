PEORIA – Bradley freshman forward Stephan Gabriel has been dismissed from the team for repeated violations of team standards, BU coach Brian Wardle confirmed Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 Gabriel played in all of the Braves’ first 12 games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds. He averaged 11.7 minutes played per game.

Wardle also announced a one-game suspension of junior guard Danya Kingsby, also for violating team standards.

Kingsby, who has started 10 games, averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, sat out Bradley’s final non-conference game against Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

A source told the Journal Star that neither of the players’ actions involved drug use or illegal activity.

With forward Elijah Childs sidelined with a broken finger, Bradley was down to seven scholarship players in the 78-66 win over Toledo.