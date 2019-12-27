NORMAL — The Richwoods girls basketball team went into this season with guarded optimism.

Coach Todd Hursey has three new starters from a Knights team that went 30-3 and lost in the sectional title game last year to eventual Class 3A state champion Morton.

And even though one of his starters is 6-foot-1 senior Jaida McCloud, the coach lists his starters all as guards.

“I don’t have any post players,” Hursey said. “I list all 13 players as guards.

“If we’re getting full-court pressure, it will be Jaida or Nia (Williams) handling the ball. They are our two best ball handlers.”

McCloud and Williams were key players as sophomores for the Knights when they won the state title two years ago.

“In the state semifinal game, Jaida hit two free throws and Nia hit two free throws late and we ended up winning by four.”

McCloud recently signed to play at Illinois-Chicago next year, where she also will likely play the guard position rather than a post.

“Their coach said I probably would play the 2-3-4 positions,” said McCloud, who is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 boards this season. “But some things I need to work on are move moves in the post and my shooting.”

McCloud, an honorable mention third-team IBCA all-state pick last year, said she signed with UIC because of a connection she made with the coach during the summer.

“Their coach recruited me heavily in the summer, and we made a good connection from that,” she said. “I really liked the school on an unofficial visit, and then, when I made the official visit, their coach showed me more stuff and told me about the academics.

“And you’re in the city of Chicago! So, you’ve got all these things to do. It’s also good for my mom and my dad, because they can come and see my games.”

UIC is off to a slow start this season at 1-10, but has picked up a couple of other good recruits besides McCloud for next season.

“They are looking to turn things around,” McCloud said. “They don’t have the best record, but hopefully I can help change that.”

The Knights (11-5) also got off to a slow start this season, splitting their first eight games.

But they have righted the ship and had won seven straight outings before dropping a 73-66 decision to No. 2 seed Chicago Marist on Friday night at the State Farm Holiday Classic in the Normal Community gym.

“They are just finally starting to figure each other out,” Hursey said. “We’ve got a new group of kids this year, and they’re starting to get a feel for each other on the court, and to understand where people are moving without running into each other as much.

“Our spacing has been a lot better offensively. Communication defensively has been better.”

The Knights generally do well at the State Farm Holiday event, winning four titles and finishing fourth last year in the large-school girls division. They can finish fifth with a pair of victories on Saturday.

“I think we can come over here and play in gyms that we’re comfortable in,” Hursey said. “This is a Big 12 school, so we get to play in this gym, in the Normal West gym, and in the Bloomington gym. So I think being familiar with the gym itself does help us.

“The other thing is the competition over here is outstanding. You could see a lot of the teams on the right side of the bracket at state this year. This might be more competitive than the state tournament this year.”

In the Big 12 Conference, Hursey is hoping his team continues its success from the past few seasons.

“Our goal is to be the undefeated conference champs,” he said. “In Jaida’s four years, she’s gone 38-2. We’re 48-2 since joining the Big 12.

“But we know that we’ve got to come to play every game. And we’re getting the pieces put together on this team.”

