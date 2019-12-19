High school boys basketball season continues to heat up and we've seen a few changes in the weekly power rankings. Notre Dame remains unbeaten and claims the top spot in the large-metro area school power rankings, while Quest stays in front in the small-metro area school power rankings.

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Notre Dame (8-0) — Irish earned latest victories over Richwoods, Manual and East Peoria behind strong showings from Noah Reynolds and Connor Dillon.

2. Manual (7-2) — Rams dropped home game to Notre Dame, but rallied late for a City rival road win over Peoria High behind double-double performances from Josh Ivory and Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown.

3. Metamora (6-1) — Redbirds are undefeated in the Mid-Illini Conference (3-0) with recent victories coming over Limestone and Dunlap. Gabe Mason and Landon Ivins have led the charge with double-digit games.

4. Pekin (5-1) — Dragons earned comeback victory over Morton and ran through Canton to stay unbeaten (3-0) in the Mid-Illini Conference. Max Jones and Justin Taphorn have been consistent scorers for the team.

5. Peoria High (5-4) — Lions earned victories over Champaign Centennial and Richwoods before dropping rivalry game to Manual. Chris Williams and Dionysius Hogan have had a lot of production.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Quest (6-2) — Gators fell to Illinois Valley Central, but bounced back with home win over Abingdon-Avon. Tough matchup with Springfield Calvary awaits for veteran players Isaiah Brown, Don Gayton and company.

2. Roanoke-Benson (7-0) — Rockets earned pair of lopsided victories over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Peoria Heights. R-B coach Abe Zeller once again has a well-polished team.

3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-1) — Chiefs keep rolling under first-year coach Mitch Holmgren with victories over Pleasant Plains, Midwest Central and Hartsburg-Emden. John Blumeyer and Lane Thomann each scored in double-figures against Hartem.

4. Princeville (8-1) — Princes downed Illini Bluffs, Elmwood and ROWVA/Williamsfield to extend winning-streak to seven. Cole Daily scored half of his team's points in the victory over Elmwood.

5. Tremont (7-2) — Turks dropped contest against unbeaten Roanoke-Benson, but remained strong to pick up three straight victories over Delavan, Lexington and Heyworth. Landon Pflederer, Ryan Wagenbach, Isaac Lennington and Titus Thompson have led the charge.