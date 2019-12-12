PEORIA — Bill Lapp and Brian Quam will have their answer in a matter of days.

Will the IHSA's controversial district football scheduling plan — passed last year and due to take effect in 2021 — survive, or will it be repealed?

There's no doubt where Lapp, the principal at Fieldcrest, and Quam, the principal at El Paso, fall on this issue.

The tandem are the architects of Proposal 15 on the 2019-20 IHSA ballot — an effort to repeal the districting plan that was voted into existence last year.

"I'm not 100 percent sure how it passed in the first place last year, but I have my gut feelings on it," Lapp said. "There is a faction that wanted to change the playoff system to get teams with a 4-5 record into postseason. There is a faction that, because of conference instability within certain pockets in the state, were in the mindset of 'We can't get games, we need this new system.'

"The town halls that were held, only 47 percent of the schools even wanted it on the ballot. But the IHSA had heard over and over and over about these issues, and they put it on the ballot.

"And we ended up with a new bylaw that passed by 15 votes. And 90 schools in the state that either had no football programs or no opinion didn't vote."

So this fall the Lapp-Quam proposal was born.

Voting by IHSA member schools started Dec. 2 and closes on Monday.

Their proposed amendment is to remove the by-law directing the IHSA to implement (district) scheduling for regular-season varsity and playoff games, which impacts the current ability for schools to schedule games and qualify for the playoffs as currently administered.

The districting plan takes away local autonomy from the schools and expands the IHSA from its role as a postseason organizer only. No other sport in the state has a regular-season scheduling system directed by the IHSA.

Under the incoming districting by-law, there are no provisions for non-varsity game scheduling. What happens there? And under the districting plan, non-district games would not count toward playoff eligibility.

"So why should we play a Metamora-Washington game when it doesn't count toward the playoffs?" longtime Washington head coach Darrell Crouch said. "Those two non-district games will look like an NFL preseason game. There's no way I would play all my starters in them, because the risk of injury would outweigh the value of the game.

"We have no interest in the districting system. We voted no on it last year. We should be setting up our own schedules and maintaining the tradition and value of our conferences.

"What does it even mean to be a district champion, with teams moving in and out of the district every year?

"Quite frankly, Washington has been approached for the last three years by teams in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to come down there and play. Why shouldn't we do that instead of playing two games in Illinois that don't count toward playoffs? We'd get value from giving kids, a lot of them who won't play after high school, a big experience, travel out of state. And the team-building aspect would be valuable."

Some of the amendment pros, according to Lapp:

• Promotes the local scheduling of contests to remain and local school boards to continue to be the ultimate decision-making authority as it relates to conference affiliation and regular season scheduling/travel.

• Prevents the implementation of a proposal that impacts the make-up of current conferences that have strong relationships and programs.

• Unless the by-law is removed, officials will not be able to be secured until divisions and games are released as late as January of the year games will be played, causing major scheduling issues. Officials in the Heart of Illinois Conference are currently scheduled two or more years in advance.

• Prevents the financial impact to schools who will lose potential contests with specific schools whether immediately or over the first three to four years.

• Unless the by-law is removed, schools dropping football or moving to the 8-man game after divisions have been established will have major implications to scheduling, especially in the smaller divisions.

Lapp says two more issues need to be considered: The Illinois Football Coaches Association did not support the amendment that brought the districting plan into existence last year. And 21 percent more votes were cast than schools who have football programs, underscoring the point that about 150 schools without football impacted a vote related to football.

"I think if you don't have football, you shouldn't be voting on a football proposal," Crouch said. "Why should Washington vote on a proposal involving a sport we don't play?

"And something else: We were never shown an example of what our football schedules would like if the districting plan passed.

"There were people afterward who were pretty upset because they really didn't know what they had voted for.

"Hopefully, this year's amendment passes and we get this thing repealed."

Here's a look at all the proposals on the IHSA 2019-20 ballot: https://center.ihsa.org/files/documents/2019-20%20Proposals%20Master.pdf

