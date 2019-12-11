QB Gabe Hernandez

PEORIA HIGH, 5-11, 190, Sr.: Big 12 Co-Player of Year, 2,968 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, 6 rushing TDs, zero sacks.

RB Seth Glatz

MORTON, 5-10, 165 So.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … 1,565 rushing yards, 146 receiving yards, 23 TDs

RB Chris Dillon

NOTRE DAME, 6-4, 210 Sr.: First-team all-Big 12 Conference. … 1,149 rushing yards, 127 receiving yards, 14 TDs

RB Cole Watkins

WASHINGTON, 5-10, 165 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … 1,304 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards, 22 TDs

WR Kaevion Mack

PEORIA HIGH, 6-3, 191 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Big 12 Conference. … 56 catches for 883 yards, 10 TDs.

WR Nate Thornton

LIMESTONE, 6-4, 175 Sr.: First-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … 43 catches for 606 receiving yards, 4 TDs.

WR Casey Erickson

DUNLAP, 6-2, 175 Sr.: First-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … 39 catches for 726 receiving yards, 8 TDs.

OL Brooks Wilkinson

MORTON, 6-1, 260 Jr.: First-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … Helped pave way for 3,250 total yards, also had 63 tackles, 6 TFLs and 5 sacks on defense.

OL Jacob Waskow

CANTON, 6-4, 235 Sr.: First-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … Guard helped produce 3,213 total yards, also had 6 sacks on defense.

OL Kennedy Koehl

WASHINGTON, 6-3, 280 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … Helped pave way for team's 3,110 total yards.

OL Ben Scholl

NOTRE DAME, 6-0, 195 Sr.: First-team all-Big 12. … Primary pulling guard for total offense that generated 3,605 yards. … 115 tackles, 9 TFLs.

KR Sebastian Hill

PEKIN, 6-0, 160 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … 623 rec yds, 124 pass yds, 181 rush yds, 126 return yds, 18 tds.