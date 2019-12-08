PEORIA — Eric Levine threw a shutout, and threw punches, too, as the Peoria Rivermen came off a four-day break with an inspired, and thorough beating of the Quad City Storm on Saturday.

A week earlier, the Rivermen played poorly while absorbing their first regulation loss of the season. Peoria head coach Jean-Guy Trudel gave his team four days off after that.

They came back to Carver Arena with a vengeance Saturday and put away the Storm, 6-0, to send Quad City to its seventh straight loss before 3,491.

"It was exactly the response from our team that I wanted to see after last weekend," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "I think it was both a reaction to how we played last week, and a positive response to the little vacation we had.

"I loved it."

It was as if they found more motivation from within, than from facing any particular opponent. Quad City just happened to be in the way.

Levine posted his second straight shutout, and finished the game with a shutout sequence of 125 minutes, 22 seconds intact.

The Rivermen got goals from six players, including a winner from defenseman Nick Neville. And when Peoria and SPHL scoring leader Darren McCormick was rammed hard in the corner by Cody Walsh, and struggled to leave the ice, shaken up, the response was immediate, and violent in the form of Rivermen defenseman Jake Hamilton.

Later, when Quad City's Dakota Klecha took two whacks at Levine's pads after the goaltender had frozen the puck and the whistle blown, the response again was immediate. This time, Levine joined the fray swinging. He didn't need to, as his teammates had already taken a dim view of Klecha's action and were well on the way to responding.

We see you, Rivermen winger Mitch McPherson, who fought twice in this game and played a warrior's role, as did others.

"Props to Mitch and Hammy (Hamilton) and all our guys who took care of each other," Levine said. "This is a team where our guys care about each other, win together, battle together.

"This was a team shutout in every sense."

Neville circled the back of the net and tucked the puck past goaltender Peter Di Salvo at 4:06 of the first period for 1-0.

Peoria erased a series of penalties, earned a power play of its own, and took a 2-0 lead at 9:28 when center Jordan Carvalho took a terrific feed from Cody Dion and buried a shot on the move from above the left hashmarks past Di Salvo's glove shoulder.

Levine shut down a walk-in chance from Shane Bennett and two followup shots on the doorstep at 13:20.

The Rivermen rolled to 3-0 and drove Di Salvo out of the game at 4:44 of the second period when Jakob Reichert picked a rebound off the goaltender's pads as he skated past the left post, and reached back and tucked the puck into the net from behind him.

Robin Hoglund added a second-period goal, and Alec Hagaman and Darren McCormick added third-period goals.

With 36 seconds left in the second period, Klecha delivered two swats to Levine's pads after the goaltender had frozen the puck.

Levine joined the ensuing fray and McPherson hammered Tommy Tsicos in a fight.

RIVER READINGS: There is video of Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine joining the fray in a late second-period altercation, online with this story at pjstar.com. ... Quad City center Connor Fries was bleeding profusely behind the Storm net at the end of a play on which Peoria winger Jakob Reichert scored early in the second period. Fries left the game -- which was delayed briefly while officials cleaned the ice -- and later returned wearing a full mask. Replays showed he might have been inadvertently hit in the face with a teammates stick while chasing Reichert down the slot. ... The Rivermen added 6-foot-2, 220-pound defenseman Brandon McMartin to the lineup Saturday. ... Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel's daughter, Coco, dropped the ceremonial puck before the game on her 4th birthday, clad in a pink ballerina dance costume. ... Rivermen trainer Max Finley began his hiatus from the team Saturday as he headed to Italy to play in the 2019 Deaflympics. ... Midwest Orthopaedic has designated Nick Peyton as Rivermen trainer in Finley's absence.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.