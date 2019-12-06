There are seven NFL teams with at least nine wins after Week 13, the most at this point in the season since 2011, so a number of teams can clinch playoff berths with wins in Week 14.

Here's how the postseason scenarios are shaping up. Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Ravens (10-2, own tiebreaker over Patriots because of head-to-head win on Nov. 3)

2. Patriots (10-2)

3. Texans (8-4, own tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head win on Oct. 13)

4. Chiefs (8-4)

5. Bills (9-3)

6. Steelers (7-5, own tiebreaker over Titans because of better conference record)

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Ravens (10-2): Baltimore will clinch the AFC North with a win combined with a Steelers loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Steelers loss. The Ravens will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).

Patriots (10-2): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).

Chiefs (8-4): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West with a win combined with a Raiders loss.

Bills (9-3): Buffalo will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Texans loss, Raiders loss/tie and Colts loss/tie.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Broncos (4-8): Denver will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a loss combined with a Titans win/tie.

Chargers (4-8): Los Angeles will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Steelers win.

Jaguars (4-8): Jacksonville will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Titans win.

Jets (4-8): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a Titans win combined with a Steelers win.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bengals, Dolphins.

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

x-1. Saints (10-2, own tiebreaker over Seahawks because of head-to-head win on Sept. 22)

2. Seahawks (10-2, own tiebreaker over 49ers because of head-to-head win on Nov. 11)

3. Packers (9-3)

4. Cowboys (6-7)

5. 49ers (10-2)

6. Vikings (8-4)

x: clinched division

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Seahawks (10-2): Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie.

49ers (10-2): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Rams loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Rams loss.

NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Panthers (5-7): Carolina will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.

Buccaneers (5-7): Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Bears win, or a loss/tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.

Redskins (3-9): Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with an Eagles win, or a tie combined with a Cowboys tie, or a Cowboys win, or an Eagles win combined with a Cowboys tie.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Cardinals, Giants, Lions, Falcons.