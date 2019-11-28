PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen made a trio of moves to their roster on Thanksgiving Day as they prepared for a weekend home series.

The SPHL first-place team got big winger Jakobs Reichert back from his call-up at ECHL Fort Wayne, and he is expected to join Peoria's lineup in time for Friday's game against Huntsville at Carver Arena.

To make room on the roster, the Rivermen released winger Garrison Sanipass.

Peoria also transferred winger Drake Hunter from 21-day to 30-day IR.

RIVER READINGS: The Rivermen are offering lower bowl tickets for $10 as their Black Friday deal from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. Contact the team at (309) 676-1040 to order.

