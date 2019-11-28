WASHINGTON — Two years removed from transferring from Manual to Chicago powerhouse Morgan Park, Adam Miller still looks forward to making frequent visits to his home town of Peoria.

“Peoria’s home, and I always try to come back as much as I can,” Miller said. “I come to see my grandparents and my cousins, and for the home-cooked food. It just feels good to be home.

“Peoria is a basketball city. I grew up to Frank Williams, Howard Nathan . . . guys like that. So basketball was bred into me, and I fell in love with it at first sight.”

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard transferred to Morgan Park in 2017 when his mother found a job in that area and moved the family out of Peoria.

Miller was back in the Peoria area on Wednesday for a shootout game against Gary (Ind.) West Side Leadership Academy in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.

The Mustangs won, 73-54, getting 31 points from Wake Forest commit Marcus Watson and 18 from Miller.

Miller, who committed to Illinois last week, missed his first five shots of the game before knocking down three straight treys in the second quarter.

“I wasn’t nervous, I just couldn’t get my touch going,” he said. “But I was really sick last weekend. I had like strep throat.”

The illness, however, could have been avoided if Miller had just listened to his grandmother.

“My grandma tells me to always put on a big coat when you go outside, and I didn’t do that last Friday,” he said. “I went to a football game in just a sweater and slip and slides, and I got sick immediately when I woke up the next day.”

Miller struggled in Monday’s season-opener, when the top-ranked Mustangs edged No. 2 Whitney Young, 61-59, in a game played at the Chicago State gym. He went 4-for-18 from the floor with only one 3-pointer.

But at the Washington High School gym, Miller got the loudest greeting from the packed house prior to the shootout game.

“There were a lot of Illini fans and Peoria people here,” he said. “But even if they’re not Illinois fans, people all around they like me because I’m a humble guy and I have good character. So, a lot of people just know me well, and they cheer for me.”

In Miller’s first season at Morgan Park, the Mustangs won the Class 3A state title at Carver Arena, beating Springfield Southeast, 71-56. It was their third state title in a five-year span.

Last year, however, MP failed to get back to Peoria, losing in the sectional title game to eventual state runner-up Chicago Bogan.

Miller averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals as a junior. That made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation prior to picking the Illini over Louisville and Arizona. He also had offers from other top basketball schools, including Arizona State, Kansas, Texas Tech and Memphis.

When he decided to commit to the Illini, Miller said that staying close to home was not part of his selection process.

“At the start, it really wasn’t that important to me,” he said. “I feel like, as a player, I can get to the league (NBA) myself in any coach’s system. So, why not stay home and do it there?”

But Miller doesn’t plan on being with the Illini for long.

“I’ll be there maybe one or two years,” he said. “I feel like my first year will be a good year. But being a draft pick . . . that’s money, the higher you are or the lower you are.

“Hopefully I can set myself up good the first year. If I have to do a second year, I’ll do it.”

Now that Miller has committed for the next level, he is looking forward to a big senior year and trying to get the Mustangs back to state.

"My team is ready and focused now," Miller said. "When the time comes, we’re going to be right there.

“I’m ready to focus on my game this season, too. Everybody is going to see us back here (at state), I promise you that! Now I can get ready for this great last ride.”

Johnny Campos can be reached at 686-3214 or at jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.