PEORIA — It had been 20 years since Hersey Hawkins had set foot in Carver Arena. That night the Braves were hosting Illinois and, like every one of Hawkins’ home games as a Brave in the 1980s, the arena was full and rocking.

The half-full arena that Hawkins returned to Friday for Bradley’s 70-61 victory over Radford was so atypical from those days. But the ever-gracious Bradley all-time leading scorer didn’t focus on the empty seats in his comments to the media after the game.

He spoke of walking around the arena with BU athletics director Chris Reynolds and seeing things he’d never seen during his playing days.

“All the years I played here, I’d never seen the concourse,” he said. “I’d only seen the tunnel and the court. So to see the rest of the arena was fun. To come here brings back a flood of memories. People reminding you all night long of how much joy you brought them. I’m glad to be back.”

Hawkins, in the Midwest on a road trip with his employers, the NBA's Portland Trailblazers, came back at the request of Reynolds. Hawkins is the team’s Player Programs Director, serving as a resource of support for the players’ professional, social and personal development.

“(The visit) wasn’t last minute,” Hawkins said. “We planned it for a while. Chris came out to Portland a month or so ago and we talked about it. I’ve always wanted to come back but it’s never really worked on the schedule.”

Hawkins, who went on to play for the U.S. Olympic team and for 13 years in the NBA, enjoyed watching the young Braves play from his courtside seat next to his old friend and attorney Joe Napoli.

“If they had told me I’d get front row seats, maybe I’d have been back a few years ago,” he joked. “The team looked really good tonight. It was fun to see a group play together as hard as they did.

“There are very few places in the country that support their team like Peoria. I hope these guys get a chance to play in front of 10,000 people and feel that electricity that comes with that kind of fan support. When you put 10,000 people in this arena, it’s a whole other level of excitement and energy in the building.”

Hawkins spoke with the Braves earlier in the day.

“I talked to ‘em about my time here at Bradley and how special and unique it is to play at this university and in this city and the support you get,” he said. “They had some great questions for me, a variety of questions. I answered some questions about some good scoring games I had. They’re very intelligent young men.”

The most unique question, he said, was “What would you tell your younger self?”

When asked how he responded to the query, Hawkins said, “Shoot more! I didn’t shoot enough!”

Even though he was joking, that’s a scary thought. Hawkins scored 3,008 career points at Bradley, almost 700 more than second place Mitchell Anderson. He averaged 24.1 points for his four-year career and was the national scoring leader as a senior at 36.3 points per game. He still holds the Carver record for points in one game with 51.

Hawkins was the Associated Press National Player of the Year in 1988. He earned the same honor from The Basketball Times, The Sporting News, ESPN and others.

And here’s the kicker — for his career, Hawkins shot .539 from the field, seventh on the all-time Bradley list. Remember, he was a 6-foot-3 guard. Everybody else in the BU top 10 for field-goal percentage was a big guy.

“None of our players were born when he played and we had some good laughs about that,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “But he was tremendous with our players. He gave some good life lessons to them. He’s been through it all.”

Hawkins had a quick take on the current Braves.

“You can look at a team and can tell if they enjoy playing together,” he said. “They seem to like one another and play well together. Normally that leads to a successful year. Hopefully they’ll continue to make strides and get back to the NCAA tournament.”

It was a poignant moment when Carver PA announcer Paul Herzog introduced Hawkins during a first-half time out. The crowd slowly rose as one and gave him a long ovation.

“That’s actually sort of embarrassing,” he said. “I played here 30 years ago. There were some older fans who remember. But most of the college students don’t know who the heck I am. And the little kids have to hear stories from their mom and dad. But the applause was great. I appreciated it. But I was surprised at the ovation.”

He shouldn’t have been. One of Peoria’s all-time favorite sons returning after a two-decade absence deserved every bit of it.

