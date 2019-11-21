CHAMPAIGN — When Kofi Cockburn seized rebound No. 17 of the night against The Citadel, Illinois all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas took a break from his duties as radio color analyst, rose to his feet and clapped his hands.

Illinois (4-1) cruised to an 85-57 win over The Citadel (1-4) in a game it was heavily favored to win, but that wasn’t what earned Thomas’s respect.

Cockburn’s 17 rebounds were the most by an Illini freshman in a single game since Damir Krupalija hauled in 16 at Indiana in 1999 and since Thomas racked up 16 at Memphis in 1990.

After the game, the two embraced on the sideline.

“(Thomas) was really happy for me,” Cockburn said. “He congratulated me and told me to keep working.”

Thomas is the all-time leading scorer at Illinois and the fourth all-time leading rebounder. His No. 25 jersey hangs from the rafters of the State Farm Center.

Through five games at Illinois, Cockburn is on the path to making a similarly unforgettable mark at Illinois.

He leads the Illini in both points per game (15.0) and rebounds per game (12.6).

Numbers like that are what had blue blood programs drooling over the seven-foot center who hails from Kingston, Jamaica.

Before the season, Illinois coach Brad Underwood challenged Cockburn to break that record.

So, no, Underwood wasn’t surprised that Cockburn did it.

“You want to be within reason of who can do it and who can’t,” Underwood said. “I thought that was a goal that was within reach for him. I didn't know it would come five games in or 25 games in, but I thought it would be something he could shoot for. Now he needs to continue building on that, and he will.”

The freshman center also led the Illini with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting in 24 minutes.

Forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili has struggled to produce on both sides of the floor so far, but he also found his groove against the Bulldogs.

Bezhanishvili scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, nearly missing out on a double-double, with nine rebounds in 24 minutes.

The sophomore forward smiled when describing Cockburn’s performance during the postgame.

Like his coach, Bezhanishvili was not at all surprised that Cockburn broke the record.

“Well, I was expecting that of Kofi,” Bezhanishvili said. I'm not satisfied, to be honest, for Kofi. I always tell him that. Next game I will tell him, 'Go get 20 rebounds.' I'm not satisfied for Kofi, I know he's a great, great player. He can do better.”

Late in the game, but after Cockburn had broken the record, he was about to be subbed in for Bezhanishvili and tried to plead with the staff to leave him in to get a double-double, since he only needed one more rebound.

“I told (Underwood), Giorgi was really, really close to a double-double,” Cockburn said. “But he still told me to go in. That's what I expect for Giorgi, we're always looking out for each other.”

Bezhanishvili interjected as the media laughed.

“As long as we get the win,” he said, “then it doesn't matter who gets what.”

Illinois controlled the game from the jump, holding The Citadel to a 7-of-36 (19.4%) shooting mark in the first half and just 28.4% on the night.

Underwood was also happy his team cut down on turnovers, coughing the ball up just 13 times, while registering 17 assists. It was the first time in five games the Illini have had more assists than turnovers.

“Backflips. I'm doing backflips with that number,” Underwood said. “It’s finding that rhythm and not turning the ball over, some of the careless turnovers. We found a little pace and a little tempo, and that was good to see.”

Star guard Ayo Dosunmu also turned in a more promising performance, scoring 16 points on 7-of-15 (1-of-6 3FG) shooting, with one assist, two turnovers and one steal in 29 minutes.

In the first half, Dosunmu went just 3-of-9 (0-of-4 3FG) for six points, but he said both he and his teammates focused on attacking the rim more in the second half, rather than settling for jump shots.

The Illini shot just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc, but improved to 3-of-10 after going 0-of-8 in the first half. After shooting 37.1% in the first half, they hit 20-of-33 shots (60.6%) in the second.

“So that was a big focal point, to try and get into the lane and get easy baskets, try to get going offensively and see the ball go in,” Dosunmu said. “That’s what we did as a team.”

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Hampton (2-1), Underwood said it was good to see Dosunmu, who is nearly universally rated as a first-round NBA Draft prospect, get back in scoring rhythm.

“He is so dialed into basketball and this group,” Underwood said. “He's about winning. He hasn't maybe shot it as well as he would like, as much time and effort as he's put in it, but it was good.”

“We all know he's a very capable scorer, he's playing great defensively,” Underwood continued. “I'm really happy for him tonight. I've been pleased with his game. I've been ecstatic with what he's done on the defensive side, but it was good to see that ball go down.”

