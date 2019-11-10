EAST PEORIA — Phil Johns is ready and willing to go to the mat to honor military and police officials.

So he sees Monday as a perfect opportunity to celebrate the things he loves as Veterans Day collides with the first day of wrestling practice at East Peoria High School.

Johns, a former professional MMA fighter with more than 40 bouts in his career, is the East Peoria wrestling coach.

He and his wrestlers -- 35 to 40 kids -- have a ceremony planned Monday to kick off their season and honor Veterans Day at the same time.

"We're going to be right at the corner of the school, on Washington Street, ready to go," said Johns, 51. "Jeff Eaton, the father of one of the kids on our team, is an accomplished guitar player, he's been in some notable bands.

"He's going to play 'The Star-Spangled Banner' while we assemble there. We have former East Peoria wrestlers, who have been in military service, set to join us.

"And when that is done, we're going to do our traditional run down Washington Street (about 2 miles) and then we go inside and hit the mats."

The ceremony starts at 3 p.m.

Veterans Day is a celebration on his watch. His grandfather served in WWII. His father served in the Navy. His daughter was an Army MP.

"I believe in discipline and respect and hard work," Johns said. "That's part of what I teach on our wrestling team. I'm an unabashed conservative who supports our military and police, and I want that to be conveyed to the kids who wrestle here.

"We're all comfortable at home, eating Kellogg's cereal, while military people are eating MREs and making sacrifices.

"They deserve our respect."

Here's your quote of the day:

"Duty, Honor, Country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be."

— Douglas MacArthur

