The Notre Dame boys soccer team knew two months ago when the season started that they wanted to hoist a Class 2A state championship trophy over their heads after coming up just short of winning last season.

The No. 1 state-ranked Irish (18-1), ranked No. 6 in the nation by topdrawersoccer.com, knew what it took to win in the regular season. Now, ND will show those skills off in the postseason when they face Limestone to open postseason play 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Richwoods Regional semifinals.

ND coach Mike Bare had a post-game talk with his team following their first win of the season over Quincy Notre Dame, 4-0 on Aug. 26. Bare knew his team could improve after a slow first half start and since that game the Irish have been nothing short of unstoppable.

"This team has never tasted that feeling of a state championship, so we know that every day we have to get better,” Bare said early in the season. “For this group, there has been a lot of disappointment in the past. In their freshman year, they lost in the supersectional, sophomore year lost in the sectional, and last year we lost in penalty kicks in the state final. Last year they tasted that disappointment, and this year is just getting over that hurdle.”

The Irish are loaded with 12 seniors, including All-America Cup selections Noah Madrigal and Myles Sophanavong, plus McKay LaHood, Declan Dillon and Lucas Fontana. Sophanavong and Madrigal have been instrumental pieces that can find the net with ease.

"It is always special playing with your best friends, and this is our last year, so we are trying to take advantage of it," said Madrigal. “We all want a state championship, and that is why we are out here working hard.”

“This is definitely a highly anticipated season for us after coming up just short last year in the state final,” Sophanavong added. “We have very high goals, and our name is definitely circled on the calendar for other teams.”

It will be a challenge for any team in the area to slow down Notre Dame as they attempt to charge into the state finals.

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.