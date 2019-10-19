The Dunlap girls tennis team won the singles and doubles titles the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional on its way to winning its second straight sectional team title on Saturday.

The Eagles qualified juniors Taylor Disharoon and Regan Duchaine in singles, and the doubles team of Katie San Jose and Emily Yu for the state meet, which will be hosted by Buffalo Grove starting Thursday.

"I was pretty satisfied with who we qualified for state," Dunlap coach Pat Gornik said.

Dunlap won the team title with 30 points, seven ahead of runner-up Rock Island Alleman.

Disharoon qualified for her third trip to state, winning the singles title over Notre Dame's Sydnee O'Donnell, the No. 2 seed, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

"In the first set, honestly, it was a lot of nerves for Taylor," Gornik said. "Sydnee and Taylor play a lot of tennis together and are good friends. I think Taylor got into her own head a little bit.

"It took her a little bit to get started, but she finished strong and was able to overcome that mental block."

It was the first singles Sectional title for Disharoon, who had finished runner-up her first two tries.

Duchaine, the No. 4 seed, placed fourth, Losing the third-place match to Brooke McKeown of Rock Island Alleman, 6-0, 6-3.

Yu and San Jose, who qualified for state as a duo for the second straight season, won the doubles title match, 6-2, 6-3 over Kate and Lucy Rector of Alleman.

"We've had an incredibly successful season in terms of growth from all the players," Gornik said. "We've been trending upwards, and have had some ups and downs along the way.

"Our overall growth keeps going up and up, so I'm very, very proud of what they have been doing."

AT BLOOMINGTON

Washington teammates Alli Schellenberg and Palmer Whiston played each other for third place. But both advanced to state.

In the semifinals, Schellenberg lost to eventual champion Mariel Runyan of Bloomington, 6-2, 6-2. Whiston dropped a 6-0, 6-3 decision to Krithi Kandury of Normal U-High.

In the third-place match, Whiston beat Schellenberg, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

AT OTTAWA

Metamora’s Nadia Frieden, the No. 2 seed, beat teammate Carly Tucker, the top-seeded player, to win the singles title.

Frieden, who did not lose a game on her way to the title match, beat Tucker, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

"Carly just came out and played a really good first set," Redbirds coach Brad Boeker said. "She had Nadia back on her heels and was being aggressive.

"I also think that Nadia was a little nervous that first set. But then she steadied and really got back into her game."

It is the first time the Redbirds have qualified two single players for state since 2010.

"It was a little awkward for the teammates to play each other, but for our team it was really good," Boeker said. "We came up just a little short against Ottawa for the team title."

Host Ottawa and Metamora both finished with 26 points, but Ottawa won the team title by tiebreaker.

LaSalle-Peru senior Olivia Ernat and the L-P doubles team of Amythest Ernat and Lauren Klein also qualified for state with third-place finishes.