Journal Star reporters Dave Reynolds, Stan Morris and Adam Duvall predict the Week 8 slate of prep football games across central Illinois.

STANDINGS

Last week (Overall)

Reynolds: 13-1, .929 (85-22, .794)

Morris: 13-1, .929 (84-23, .786)

Duvall: 13-1, .929 (78-29, .729)

Peoria High (5-1, 6-1) at Bloomington (3-4, 3-4), 7 p.m. Lions lost last year’s meeting, but won 3 previous ones.

Reynolds: Peoria High 52-20

Morris: Peoria High 49-13

Duvall: Peoria High 56-24

Manual (0-6, 0-7) at Urbana (1-5, 1-6), 7 p.m. Rams’ last win was against the Tigers last year.

Reynolds: Manual 22-20

Morris: Manual 21-12

Duvall: Manual 27-20

Notre Dame (5-2) at Collinsville (0-7), 6 p.m. Irish can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Reynolds: Notre Dame 48-12

Morris: Notre Dame 56-6

Duvall: Notre Dame 49-0

Danville (3-3, 4-3) at Richwoods (3-4, 3-4), 7 p.m. Vikings won last year’s matchup 38-12.

Reynolds: Danville 31-14

Morris: Danville 31-30

Duvall: Danville 23-18

Limestone (1-4, 2-5) at Morton (3-2, 5-2), 7:30 p.m. Potters have won last 3 meetings by lopsided scores.

Reynolds: Morton 35-22

Morris: Morton 35-14

Duvall: Morton 34-28

Canton (2-3, 4-3) at Dunlap (5-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. Eagles have won 12 of last 13 matchups.

Reynolds: Dunlap 35-21

Morris: Dunlap 42-22

Duvall: Dunlap 24-21

East Peoria (0-5, 0-7) at Pekin (4-1, 4-3), 7:30 p.m. Dragons riding 6-game winning streak in series.

Reynolds: Pekin 42-12

Morris: Pekin 48-14

Duvall: Pekin 49-20

Metamora (2-3, 3-4) at Washington (3-2, 4-3), 7:30 p.m. Area’s best rivalry has seen teams split last 10 meetings.

Reynolds: Washington 36-14

Morris: Washington 28-21

Duvall: Washington 21-17

Eureka (2-1, 6-1) at Fieldcrest (3-0, 7-0), 7 p.m. Class 3A No. 10 Eureka looking to stay in HOI title hunt against Class 2A No. 1 ranked Knights.

Reynolds: Fieldcrest 21-10

Morris: Fieldcrest 21-14

Duvall: Fieldcrest 35-31

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-5) at Downs Tri-Valley (3-4), 7 p.m. Host Chiefs could snap Tri-Valley’s 11-year playoff run with a victory.

Reynolds: Tri-Valley 28-12

Morris: Tri-Valley 27-20

Duvall: Dee-Mack 14-6

Bloomington Central Catholic (3-4) at Illinois Valley Central (7-0), 7 p.m. Ghosts quest for first unbeaten season in 10 years continues at home against a team fighting to stay playoff eligible.

Reynolds: IVC 38-13

Morris: IVC 49-14

Duvall: IVC 41-15

Princeville (4-1, 6-1) at Aledo Mercer County (3-2, 4-3), 7 p.m. Princeville has won the last three meetings, after losing six of the previous seven.

Reynolds: Princeville 28-16

Morris: Princeville 31-28

Duvall: Princeville 36-14

Abingdon-Avon (5-2) at Farmington (6-1), 7 p.m. Farmers have outscored their opponents 215-26 in five games since a loss to Annawan/Wethersfield.

Reynolds: Farmington 48-6

Morris: Farmington 54-27

Duvall: Farmington 48-12

Knoxville (7-0) at Elmwood/Brimfield (2-5), 7 p.m. Class 2A No. 6 Knoxville has won the last two meetings and has outscored its opponents 301-36 this season

Reynolds: Knoxville 30-15

Morris: Knoxville 56-16

Duvall: Knoxville 42-6

Tremont (4-3) at Peoria Heights/Quest (0-7), 7 p.m. First meeting of these two teams in 25 years. Tremont would become playoff eligible with a win.

Reynolds: Tremont 28-7

Morris: Tremont 34-21

Duvall: Tremont 35-34