Journal Star reporters Dave Reynolds, Stan Morris and Adam Duvall predict the Week 8 slate of prep football games across central Illinois.
STANDINGS
Last week (Overall)
Reynolds: 13-1, .929 (85-22, .794)
Morris: 13-1, .929 (84-23, .786)
Duvall: 13-1, .929 (78-29, .729)
Peoria High (5-1, 6-1) at Bloomington (3-4, 3-4), 7 p.m. Lions lost last year’s meeting, but won 3 previous ones.
Reynolds: Peoria High 52-20
Morris: Peoria High 49-13
Duvall: Peoria High 56-24
Manual (0-6, 0-7) at Urbana (1-5, 1-6), 7 p.m. Rams’ last win was against the Tigers last year.
Reynolds: Manual 22-20
Morris: Manual 21-12
Duvall: Manual 27-20
Notre Dame (5-2) at Collinsville (0-7), 6 p.m. Irish can clinch a playoff spot with a win.
Reynolds: Notre Dame 48-12
Morris: Notre Dame 56-6
Duvall: Notre Dame 49-0
Danville (3-3, 4-3) at Richwoods (3-4, 3-4), 7 p.m. Vikings won last year’s matchup 38-12.
Reynolds: Danville 31-14
Morris: Danville 31-30
Duvall: Danville 23-18
Limestone (1-4, 2-5) at Morton (3-2, 5-2), 7:30 p.m. Potters have won last 3 meetings by lopsided scores.
Reynolds: Morton 35-22
Morris: Morton 35-14
Duvall: Morton 34-28
Canton (2-3, 4-3) at Dunlap (5-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. Eagles have won 12 of last 13 matchups.
Reynolds: Dunlap 35-21
Morris: Dunlap 42-22
Duvall: Dunlap 24-21
East Peoria (0-5, 0-7) at Pekin (4-1, 4-3), 7:30 p.m. Dragons riding 6-game winning streak in series.
Reynolds: Pekin 42-12
Morris: Pekin 48-14
Duvall: Pekin 49-20
Metamora (2-3, 3-4) at Washington (3-2, 4-3), 7:30 p.m. Area’s best rivalry has seen teams split last 10 meetings.
Reynolds: Washington 36-14
Morris: Washington 28-21
Duvall: Washington 21-17
Eureka (2-1, 6-1) at Fieldcrest (3-0, 7-0), 7 p.m. Class 3A No. 10 Eureka looking to stay in HOI title hunt against Class 2A No. 1 ranked Knights.
Reynolds: Fieldcrest 21-10
Morris: Fieldcrest 21-14
Duvall: Fieldcrest 35-31
Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-5) at Downs Tri-Valley (3-4), 7 p.m. Host Chiefs could snap Tri-Valley’s 11-year playoff run with a victory.
Reynolds: Tri-Valley 28-12
Morris: Tri-Valley 27-20
Duvall: Dee-Mack 14-6
Bloomington Central Catholic (3-4) at Illinois Valley Central (7-0), 7 p.m. Ghosts quest for first unbeaten season in 10 years continues at home against a team fighting to stay playoff eligible.
Reynolds: IVC 38-13
Morris: IVC 49-14
Duvall: IVC 41-15
Princeville (4-1, 6-1) at Aledo Mercer County (3-2, 4-3), 7 p.m. Princeville has won the last three meetings, after losing six of the previous seven.
Reynolds: Princeville 28-16
Morris: Princeville 31-28
Duvall: Princeville 36-14
Abingdon-Avon (5-2) at Farmington (6-1), 7 p.m. Farmers have outscored their opponents 215-26 in five games since a loss to Annawan/Wethersfield.
Reynolds: Farmington 48-6
Morris: Farmington 54-27
Duvall: Farmington 48-12
Knoxville (7-0) at Elmwood/Brimfield (2-5), 7 p.m. Class 2A No. 6 Knoxville has won the last two meetings and has outscored its opponents 301-36 this season
Reynolds: Knoxville 30-15
Morris: Knoxville 56-16
Duvall: Knoxville 42-6
Tremont (4-3) at Peoria Heights/Quest (0-7), 7 p.m. First meeting of these two teams in 25 years. Tremont would become playoff eligible with a win.
Reynolds: Tremont 28-7
Morris: Tremont 34-21
Duvall: Tremont 35-34