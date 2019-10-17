The Bradley women's basketball team was tabbed for a fourth-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Braves’ highest predicted finish in the official poll since also being picked fourth in the 1991-92, 1990-91 and 1987-88 seasons.

The only BU team picked higher was the 1986-87 squad, which was predicted to finish third. No Bradley team has ever won the league title, which began as the Gateway Conference in 1983 before becoming the MVC in 1992.

Drake, which has won three straight Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles, was the overwhelming choice to repeat, earning 31 of 40 first-place votes.

Missouri State, collecting eight first-place votes, was tabbed for second, followed by UNI, Bradley, Southern Illinois and Illinois State.

Bradley returns four starters from last year’s team (20-10, 10-8), which was the fourth consecutive year the Braves finished with an improved record.

Junior guard Gabi Haack led BU in scoring at 14.9 points per outing, while sophomore Lasha Petree (13.2 ppg) and senior Chelsea Brackmann (12.6 ppg) joined her in double figures. Bradley was the first MVC team to have three individuals average at least 12.6 points per contest since the 2015-16 Drake squad.

Brackmann and Haack were named first-team all-conference last season and Petree was selected as the league's Freshman of the Year. Haack's scoring average was the highest for a Brave since 2001-02. She also led the team in assists.

“We’re pretty versatile,” said BU coach Andrea Gorski. “We can go inside, we can get to the basket, we can shoot the 3. Defensively is where we need to get after it a little bit. But if we can defend and rebound against the more physical teams, we can be right up there.

“It’s a fun team to coach. We’ve got some skill and can run the floor. So far, I like our attitude.”

Brackmann missed Tuesday’s Red-White scrimmage because of illness. She is expected to return to practice next week.

Drake placed two players on the five-member preseason all-conference team. Bulldogs guard Becca Hittner was named the preseason Player of the Year and was joined by teammate Sara Rhine.

Also named to the honor squad were Nicole Martin of Southern Illinois, TeTe Maggett of Illinois State and Karli Rucker of UNI.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.