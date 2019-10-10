MORTON — It’s not often that a running back gains more than 300 yards in a game. Morton’s Seth Glatz, who rushed for 316 yards in last week’s 35-7 win over Metamora, is an even more special case.

First, the 165-pounder is just a sophomore. And second, he did it against a defense that is traditionally among the stingiest in the area, even during this relatively down year for the Redbirds.

“I was so gassed,” said Glatz. “I didn’t really realize (he’d surpassed 300 yards) until after the game when the coaches told me. The O-line played so well I really didn’t need to do that much to make it happen.”

While Glatz scampered on a pair of long dashes – 58 and 68 yards – among his four touchdowns Friday, his night was still quite workmanlike. He carried a hefty 35 times, meaning he logged 190 yards in his other 33 attempts.

“Seth has that ‘It’ factor,” said Morton coach Tim Brilley. “He has that big-play ability. Sometimes kids shy away from contact as sophomores. Seth is a guy who will initiate contact and is not afraid to run the ball up the middle if we have to do that. He’s not just going to jitterbug around the backfield. He’ll go get the yards you need.”

Glatz has good, but not blazing speed. His 4.76 clocking in the 40 is well short of just graduated Potters Nolan Donald and Jarrett Crider, who both were 4.4 speedsters.

“Seth is strong,” Brilley said. “His toughness and ability to run in the open field are his strengths. He’s not afraid and I think part of that comes from his brother, (junior starting safety) Zeke, an undersized kid who will cut you in half.”

During preseason workouts, Glatz thought his best chance to play on the varsity was on the defensive side as a safety. He still gets defensive reps, but hasn’t played there this year.

“Stuff just started clicking on offense and I ended up there,” he said. “I prefer offense.”

Aside from his big game vs. the Redbirds, which ranks third in the Morton record books behind Donald, who rushed for more yards in a game twice, Glatz has been the go-to guy in the Potter backfield.

His 754 yards account for 82 percent of Morton’s rushing yardage. But the Potters are a much more diversified team offensively this year with quarterback Riley Richards calling signals. Richards has thrown for 805 yards and seven touchdowns, an average of 134 yards per game.

“I feel like our offensive line has gotten better and we have gotten to the point where we’re running the ball at will,” Brilley said. “We’ve had a strong passing attack all year. Our balance, the ability to do both, will really be helpful for us.”

With a 4-2 record and three games to play, Morton’s chances of landing the school’s first back-to-back playoff berths since 2011 are good.

“We’re happy where we’re at,” Brilley said. “I think we’re playing our best football right now. At 4-2 we can control our own destiny to get into the playoffs.”

Brilley was particularly pleased with the Potters’ defense against Metamora. But this is a team with an explosive offense through the air, led by Richards and on the ground, paced by Glatz.

“Seth’s vision (to find holes) is improving each week as is his ability to learn the concepts of the run play, when it’s time to bounce it and when it’s time to be patient,” Brilley said. “He has the ability to become a complete back where he can carry the ball, catch the ball out of the backfield and pass protect. He’s a humble, quiet kid who doesn’t talk a whole lot. But, at the same time, he has a little swagger about him too.”

A 300-yard night will certainly not lessen that confidence.

