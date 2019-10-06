Metamora and Washington each have a solid girls golf team this season, which will make both of them hungry for postseason success.

The Redbirds open play in the Class 1A Metamora Regional at Metamora Fields, while the Panthers tee off in the Class 2A Galesburg Regional at Lake Braken Country Club. Regionals are scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Both teams represented well in the Mid-Illini Conference tournament last week, which helped them get geared up for the postseason. Washington was crowned champion, while Metamora juniors Brooke Drier and Hannah Heiden finished in the top individual standings at Kellogg Golf Course — Drier earned medalist honors, while Heiden claimed second place.

Senior Madelyn Norman and junior Teyah Palmer guide the Panthers, while sophomores Ellie Schmidgall and Abigail Reiser provide support. Washington earned a second place finish in the Pekin regional last season, but fell short of reaching the state finals after an 11th-place finish in the Champaign sectional. The Panthers are hoping winning the M-I title will provide extra momentum this season.

Drier and Heiden were key for the Redbirds last season, which finished third place in the regionals and sectionals, and will take that same lead role this postseason. Seniors Rebecca Johnson and Olivia Ehlers, along with sophomores Kerri Troutt and Taylor Whitaker can post good enough scores to help their team.

