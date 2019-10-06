The Notre Dame boys golf team is determined to make a deep run in the postseason after falling short of sectionals last season.

Led by seniors Mikey Wales, Zach Buscher, Gavin Smith and Sam Newton, the Irish will enter Monday's Class 2A Peoria Regional as a heavy favorite at Kellogg Golf Course. Illinois Valley Central, Dunlap, Geneseo, Kewanee, Metamora, Richwoods, Princeton and Washington round out the field of teams as the top three will advance to the Macomb Sectional.

ND first-year coach Ryan Julius, a former Bradley player, has built a strong relationship with his players and has given them sound advice throughout the season.

"Our kids are super excited to tee it up at Kellogg on Monday. As it's our home course, we are very comfortable there, and should play well," said Julius. "With that said, after what happened last year, nothing will be taken for granted by this team."

Notre Dame has won four tournaments this season and been top five in the few they didn't capture, so the team can hold its own with some of the best in the state. The Irish have a solid core with Wales, Newton, Smith and Buscher that can consistently shoot in the 70s.

"I hope our kids come out focused for the task at hand," Julius said. "All we can do is control what is in front of us by staying in the present and handling the next shot the best we can. Everybody is anxious to get it going Monday morning."

