PEORIA — The Bradley volleyball team rallied to beat rival Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference match Friday at Renaissance Coliseum.

Rachel Pranger led the Braves (7-8, 3-1) with 18 kills. Pekin native Hannah Thompson had another double-double with 10 kills and 21 digs.

Keegan Coggin added 12 kills in a match in which BU won the second and third games before losing the fourth. They won the match-deciding fifth game, 15-10.

Kaylee Martin has 19 kills to lead ISU (9-7, 2-2).

TENNIS

WATERLOO, Iowa — Bradley advanced to the semifinal round in six flights on the first day of the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference individual tennis championships at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

Junior Sandra Maletin and sophomore Nikki Perlwitz both continued their undefeated starts in singles action and joined sophomore Bozana Lojpur in the singles semifinals, while all three of Bradley’s doubles teams earned quarterfinals wins Friday. Bradley’s seven combined wins Friday equaled the most of any of the league’s seven teams during the first day.

Play continues 9 a.m. Saturday and concludes Sunday.